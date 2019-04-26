Open for business

FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Frasers Property Group, the leading provider of serviced residences and hotels, has opened Fraser Residence Orchard, a fully furnished serviced residence.

It is designed to accommodate the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

Every apartment is complemented by coveted art pieces, ultra-luxe furniture and modern conveniences essential for living in a dynamic city.

Centrally located, it offers easy access to key commercial buildings, the MRT, world-class medical facilities and shopping malls along Singapore’s most renowned shopping street. It also puts many major attractions within reach.

FAIRPRICE FINEST

The local supermarket chain's 25th FairPrice Finest store has opened at Jewel Changi Airport. FairPrice Finest was established in 2007, to bring the finer things in life to customers at fair prices.

The Jewel outlet caters to both local shoppers and overseas travellers with its diverse range of over 10,000 products, ranging from daily necessities and everyday staples to a cosmopolitan selection of premium and specialty products sourced globally.

Highlights include Udders savoury ice cream Chicken Bak Kwa, Hook Coffee Tourist Sets, The Golden Duck Salted Egg Fish Skin gourmet snacks and Joe & Seph's award-winning handmade air-popped popcorn.

The Jewel store also features a specially curated section that includes local favourites like Founder's Bak Kut Teh and Prima Taste's range such as Singapore Curry and Prima Taste Laksa. Shoppers can also get their granola fix at the pop-up Granola House, which offers Diamond Grains granola free of wheat, refined sugar and chemicals.

MY HOME

Check out the latest deals on smart home devices that will add convenience and functionality to your abode in the 16-page My Home supplement in today’s The New Paper, including energy-saving personal air conditioners from Close Comfort and water heaters from Cheong Hock Guan Water Heater Centre.

Selected Hansgrohe sinks are also now on offer, and a purchase of any sink will give shoppers a 25 per cent discount on a Hansgrohe kitchen mixer.

Ogawa is also running a promotional launch price of $33 a month for its Omknee 2 massager which features a detach function that lets two people enjoy a massage at one time.

GRAB

To celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, the local transport and food delivery app is launching its Saving The Everyday With One Super App campaign, running from now until May 5.

Users get a chance to unlock exclusive Endgame merchandise and movie tickets during this period by using the everyday services available on the app.

You could also win an all expenses paid trip for two to New York with access passes to Comic-Con 2019.

COURTS

The local retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products will officially open the doors to its new store at Eastpoint Mall tomorrow.

Shoppers in the East can expect 15,000 sq ft of new retail space filled with Courts’ extensive, affordable range. A dedicated area for small home appliances takes centre stage right outside the main area of the store.

Opening weekend promotions include a cordless kettle at just $3 (usual price $30), threeseater leather sofa at $299 (usual price $399), mattresses from $79 (usual price $179), an Asus 14” touch screen laptop at $699 (usual price $999) and a 43” full HD TV at $399 (usual price $549).

Expect celebratory offers of up to 90 per cent off and more than $30,000 worth of prizes and vouchers to be won at Courts Eastpoint on the opening weekend, as well as early-bird offers and baking workshops with celebrity chef Siti Mastura Alwi.

Organised by Singapore Press Holdings and SGCarMart, the biggest automobile show of the year will take place at Singapore Expo Hall 4 and 5, tomorrow and Sunday from 10am to 8pm, with over 40 exhibitor booths and brand names such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Though only on display, the new Volvo S60 sports sedan will be making a special appearance at the two-day show. Additionally, in Cars@Expo’s Visitors’ Lucky Draw, stand a chance to win $6,000 worth of vouchers.