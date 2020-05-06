Order online, pick up groceries with Giant's Click & Collect service

With Giant Singapore's new Click & Collect service, customers can now enjoy more contactless shopping options.

It was launched at Giant Hypermarket Tampines over the weekend, with over 90 per cent of available slots taken up, and it currently makes up almost 20 per cent of the total e-commerce orders for Giant.

The local supermarket chain's parent company Dairy Farm Singapore plans to expand the service to 10 more popular locations islandwide - five in Giant and five in Cold Storage.

The Click & Collect option is available for those who order groceries online at Giant.sg.

Choose a one-hour time slot for collection between 9am and 9pm on the same or next day (pending availability, seven days a week). Pick-up of orders is done at an easily accessible designated area at Giant Hypermarket Tampines.

The service is available with a minimum order of $30 and is limited to 50 items.

In partnership with Grab, customers can also get their Click & Collect grocery orders delivered to their doorsteps via GrabExpress. From now till June 1, customers using the GrabExpress car service enjoy 15 per cent off their GrabExpress delivery. Simply key in the promo code GIANT15 to redeem the discount.

To find out more, visit giant.sg/click-and-collect