Pamper and protect yourself from head to toe

DRUNK ELEPHANT

The US skincare brand’s hair range consists of four products formulated in collaboration with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, each designed to dissolve years of build-up while nourishing hair with biocompatible proteins and oils.

It includes the Cocomino Glossing Shampoo ($35), Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner ($35), Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($35) and T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub ($52).

Meanwhile, Drunk Elephant’s body range - comprising the Kamili Cream Body Cleanser ($28), Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream ($23) and Sili Body Lotion ($28) - contains gentle, skin-restorative ingredients to cleanse, nourish and soothe your body from top to toe.

The Drunk Elephant Hair and Body collections are now available at selected Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

JUNG BEAUTY

After years of curating and introducing the best and latest cult Korean beauty brands to Singapore, Ksisters founder Jungmin Lee has launched her very own brand.

The first product in Jung Beauty’s line-up is the premium Jung Beauty 2 Step Steaming Hair Spa, an easy-to-use DIY hair mask formulated for all hair types.

The creamy, lightweight hair mask utilises Heat Revival Complex for a warm, steaming effect, helping ingredients penetrate deeply into the hair sheath to fully strengthen and nourish it.

The luxurious rose-scented steam of the mask further relaxes the senses, making it the perfect pick-me-up during stressful times.

The mask also contains a leave-in essence treatment which has keratin-locking abilities, allowing you to prolong the effects of the hair spa.

The Jung Beauty 2 Step Steaming Hair Spa ($50 for a box of five pieces) is now available at www.ksisters.sg.

From now until June 28, buy one box and get one free. In addition, receive a free Phytopecia Hair Boosting Shampoo Sachet plus an exclusive Jung Beauty head band for every Jung Beauty order, while stocks lasts.

THE BODY SHOP

Boost your bath time with the British beauty company’s new range of fragrantly fruity Bath Blends.

Enriched with superfruits and veggies known for being rich in antioxidants and minerals, these bubbling, velvety treats help leave skin feeling hydrated, nourished and comforted.

They’re even made with second choice wonky bananas and pears, and strawberry and mango seed oil from the juice industry.

Look out too for The Body Shop’s Fizzing Animal Bath Bombs, which are shaped like iconic species from around the world (British Rose Fox, Coconut Turtle, Strawberry Squirrel and Mango Elephant).

These colour-changing treats transform every tub into an uplifting, immersive escape, brimming with refreshing nature-inspired scents.

The Bath Blends ($15) are now available from The Body Shop’s physical stores as well as online at Lazada, Shopee and foodpanda, while the Fizzing Animal Bath Bombs ($6) are only available at The Body Shop’s physical stores.

MISS DIOR

The French luxury house’s new subtly-perfumed, limited edition Scented Blooming Powder can be applied to the decolletage, shoulders and inner wrists, leaving skin soft, shimmering and iridescent.

The Miss Dior scene will delicately settle, gradually celebrating the fresh and honeyed notes of its signature Centifolia Rose.

For the finishing touch, apply a generous spray of Miss Dior perfume beneath your clothes before heading out.

The Miss Dior Scented Blooming Powder ($80) will be available at all Dior counters from July 1.

AHC

The Korean skincare brand’s Natural Perfection Double Shield SPF50 Sun Stick ($34.50) and Natural Perfection Pink Tone-Up Sun Milk ($34.50) provide a double layer of defence by blocking both harmful UV rays and near-infrared rays.

Containing the AHC-exclusive ingredient, Phyto Protect Complex, this sun protection range boasts a mild formula containing naturally-derived ingredients, making it suitable for even children and those with sensitive skin.

The Sun Stick contains UV-IR Block, which blocks both UV rays and IR to protect skin from solar heat and sunlight, and comes in an opaque, solid balm and glides onto the skin with a refreshing, lightweight and silky finish.

Meanwhile, the Pink Tone-Up Sun Milk penetrates skin with a non-sticky finish to hydrate and imparts a mattifying effect. Additionally, its milky formula contains pink flowers to brighten and even out a dull skin tone.

These AHC products are now available at Watsons, Lazada, Shopee and Zalora.

CLARINS

Clarin's Sun Care Water Mist SPF50 CLARINS

The French skincare brand’s latest offering from its eco-friendly sun protection line is the high-performance broad-spectrum sunscreen Sun Care Water Mist SPF50+.

The lightweight, invisible mist is a nod to the importance of sun protection all-year-round, whether staying in or out.

It consists of SunFilterComplex with an optimal combination of UVA/UVB sun filters, and SunPlantComplex containing a unique combination of plant extracts – aloe vera extract, plane tree extract, olive tree extract and more to preserve skin youthfulness and overall skin health.

The Sun Care Water Mist SPF50+ ($50) is now available at Clarins counters and clarins.com.sg.

HANDMADE HEROES

The homegrown skincare and beauty brand’s Coco-licious Luscious Lip Mask ($9.90) is a unique blend of 100 per cent all-natural Mango butter, Cocoa butter, Avocado and Jojoba oil, together with Vitamin E.

Mango butter is rich in Vitamin A and C which helps boost skin’s elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines while repairing skin and fighting off free radicals, while Avocado and Jojoba oil has plenty of good fatty acids that can soothe and calm dry, chapped lips.

Meanwhile, send some love to family and friends during this stay-home period with Handmade Heroes’ Virtual Kisses care package ($49.90, with free delivery), comprising the Coco-licious Luscious Lip Mask, Coconut sorbet lip scrub, Australian pink clay face mask and French rose lip tint.

Spend above $50 and receive a complimentary lip scrub with the promo code SELFLOVE on www.handmadeheroes.com.sg.

THEFACESHOP

The Korean beauty brand’s Dr. Belmeur Advanced Cica Lip Balm comes in three MLBB (My Lips But Better) colour shades (Red, Pink and Coral) to suit your everyday make-up look, and will instantly soothe and relieve dry lips while giving them a natural tint.

Dermatologically-tested and without additional additives, parabens and ethanol, it is safe and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

The two special glow and serum formulas help it to glide effortlessly on your lips, giving them a natural healthy glow while sporting a hint of fresh herb citrus fragrance to make your lips deliciously luscious.

The Dr. Belmeur Advanced Cica Touch Lip Balm ($20) is now available from TheFaceShop’s official online store (https://thefaceshop.com.sg/).