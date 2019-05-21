Pamper yourself with the latest in beauty trends

DIOR

The French luxury brand's Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipsticks deliver extraordinary sheen and colour with eight-hour wear, thanks to its tone-on-tone micro-pearls that reflect light multidimensionally.

It features a formula that includes beeswax and five lightweight oils selected for their exceptional properties of shine, nutrition, hydration, comfort and softness.

It is also infused with aloe vera, which provides a fresh sensation on the lips and promises 24-hour hydration, with a soft scent of vanilla.

The Dior Addict Stellar Shine ($52) is now available in 24 shades at Dior counters islandwide.

ME CLINIC SINGAPORE

The Korean aesthetic clinic's new Onda treatment ($300 for a 15cm by 15cm area) is a microwave system capable of body contouring, cellulite reduction and skin tightening with minimal discomfort due to its integrated cooling system.

Its Coolwaves technology generates controlled microwaves to selectively target fat cells as well as reduce localised fat.

Compared to high-intensity focused ultrasound treatments and cryolipolysis, Onda promises more comfort and feels similar to a hot stone massage. There is no downtime, so patients can resume regular activities immediately after the treatment.

ME Clinic Singapore is at 21A Mosque Street #02-01.

THE BODY SHOP

The global manufacturer and retailer of ethically produced beauty and cosmetics products' latest addition to its facial mask range, the Nicaraguan Coffee Intense Awakening Mask ($35), promises to give your skin an energy kick.

It is enriched with coffee bean particles from Nicaragua that not only give off an intense aroma but also perk up tired skin with a therapeutic warm sensation.

And in combination with community trade sesame oil from Nicaragua and community trade shea butter and cocoa butter from Ghana, it helps soften and smoothen skin too.

The mask also contains community trade organic cane sugar from Paraguay, which gently exfoliates to reveal more radiant and refined skin.

For those who want to up the ante on their cleansing routine, The Body Shop has also launched the 100 per cent vegan Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Clay Wash ($21).

Formulated with bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills, kaolin clay and community trade tea tree oil from Kenya, it cleanses away dirt and impurities and helps unclog pores without drying the skin out.

Both products are now available at The Body Shop stores islandwide.