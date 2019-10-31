Party away with FairPrice products

As the holiday season draws closer, host a Thanksgiving gathering with ease by stocking up on FairPrice's housebrand products.

Instead of the usual turkey and mashed potatoes, one can consider giving it an Asian twist by hosting a dumpling party, using FairPrice Chives Dumplings (675g, $6.55) and FairPrice Vegetable Dumplings (675g, $6.55).

These trans fat-free products from South Korea have a thin skin and delicious filling made from authentic Korean ingredients.

For some crispy finger food, the halal-certified and trans fat-free FairPrice Chicken Nuggets (850g, $6.15) are the way to go.

They are coated with tempura batter, which provides an additional aroma after frying and makes them taste better than normal nuggets.

Sizzle the nuggets in FairPrice's 100 per cent Canola Oil (2 litre, $7.20), which tends to lower total and low-density lipoprotein (or "bad") cholesterol levels in the body.

For a more premium and healthier alternative, opt for the FairPrice 100% Pure Olive Oil (500ml, $8.20).

Pair the nuggets with FairPrice Thai Hom Mali Superior Fragrant Rice (5kg, $13.10) or FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice (5kg, $11.20), and end your meal on a sweet note by adding FairPrice 100% Pure Honey (500g, $5.50) to your water.

HEALTHY GREEN TEA

For a lighter and refreshing drink, FairPrice Yabukita 100% Pure Green Tea (50, $5.45) is always a crowd-pleaser.

For ease of cleaning up after your feast, choose FairPrice Soft White Facial Tissue 2-Ply ($4.75) or FairPrice Premium Kitchen Towel ($4.15), a stronger and thicker version that absorbs more spills with one wipe.

Both are made from 100 per cent virgin pulp. Virgin paper does not contain any recycled material and is manufactured from new pulp.

It is free from optical brightening agents and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

By choosing products with FSC labels, one is helping to take care of the world's forests.

After all the wiping down, wash your hands with FairPrice Moisturising Hand Soap (500ml, $2.85), a product of Singapore.

It is free from parabens, which are unnatural and may have adverse effects like skin irritation, and is pH balanced, which helps seal in moisture and keep skin firm.

It also ensures the skin's protective lipid barrier is kept intact, thus keeping bad bacteria at bay while supporting the skin's natural, healthy and slightly acidic state.

Lastly, it contains allantoin, which helps with skin soothing and conditioning, and effectively softens and helps protect the skin so you can take on the day in comfort and with confidence.