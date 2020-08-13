Pay with OCBC cards at FairPrice to buy discounted Luminarc glass set

From today till Aug 19, customers can purchase a Luminarc Salto 6-piece 350ml Glass Tumbler Set at $5.50 (usual price $23.90) as part of FairPrice’s latest purchase with purchase promotion.

If you have been wanting to get something extra for celebratory moments and special occasions at home, creatively designed modern and functional tableware from French brand Luminarc should do the trick.

From today till Aug 19, customers can purchase a Luminarc Salto 6-piece 350ml Glass Tumbler Set at $5.50 (usual price $23.90) as part of FairPrice's latest purchase with purchase (PWP) promotion.

Simply pay with any OCBC card and spend a minimum of $80 in a single transaction when shopping at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Warehouse Club and Unity stores.

For FairPrice Online, customers must pay with NTUC/OCBC Plus! Visa Card to enjoy the PWP promotion.

The $80 minimum spend should exclude the purchase of the Luminarc Salto set at $5.50, cigarettes, newspapers, magazines, 4D, Toto, Singapore Sweep, gift card, FairPrice gift vouchers, infant milk powder (zero to 12 months), and prescription and pharmacy-only medicine.

Scan & Go transactions are eligible and customers need to approach a Scan & Go attendant for assistance before making their payment in-app.

The PWP promotion is limited to one unit purchase per customer per day, while stocks last.

Visit ocbc.com/fpaug for more information and terms and conditions.

If you do not have an NTUC/OCBC Plus! Visa Card, sign up for one at https://bit.ly/OCBCNDP_TNP from now till Aug 13 and you can receive $55 worth of FairPrice e-vouchers on your new card.

Cardmembers can further stretch their dollar as they enjoy up to 12 per cent rebate on purchases at FairPrice, Unity and Warehouse Club, on top of the PWP promotion.

The Plus! Visa Card is a banking product provided by OCBC for Plus! Terms and conditions apply.

Dine on FairPrice Housebrand's deli delights

Meat lovers can rejoice as FairPrice Housebrand serves up its selection of deli products that are great for your daily meals at any time of the day.

Choose from a variety of bacon, Oriental sausages and Western hams and sausages which are all products of Singapore.

Also, the affordable FairPrice Breakfast Ham 200g ($2.75) is a Price Freeze item till December.

For breakfast, you can use it to create a delicious ham and cheese sandwich or a healthy salad.

You can also make a pizza from scratch with your family, not forgetting the ham topping, or add it to your dish of fried rice for a robust taste.

Take your pick of free-range ham, comprising the FairPrice Gammon Ham 200g, FairPrice Honey Baked Ham 200g and FairPrice Virginia Ham 200g ($3.80 each).

These are more premium offerings as the pigs are reared in a free-roaming area, ensuring better quality and tastier meat.

If you are a fan of oriental sausages, choose from the FairPrice Oriental Sausage Pork 250g ($3.15), FairPrice Oriental Cocktail Sausage Chicken 250g ($3.15) and FairPrice Oriental Sausage Pork Garlic and Chilli 250g ($2.95).

You can pan-fry, grill or oven toast them to add smoky flavours and protein to your meals.

If you prefer Western sausages, try the FairPrice Arabiki Sausage 200g, FairPrice Cheese Sausage 200g or FairPrice Chicken Spicy Debreziner 200g ($3 each).

If you crave Western hams, whip up your meals with the FairPrice Black Pepper Ham 200g for some spicy flavour or the FairPrice Leg Ham 200g ($2.95 each) for a satisfying taste.

You can also add items from the bacon range, such as the FairPrice Streaky Bacon 200g ($4.40) or FairPrice Back Bacon 200g ($4.25), to accompany your culinary creations.

Shoppers are welcome to check out the full range of FairPrice Housebrand deli selections in stores. - NIA SARAH AZMY