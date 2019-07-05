Paying tribute to Kampong Glam with fashion show

Inspired by their love for fashion and growing up experiences at Kampong Glam, local designers decided to put together projeKGlamway.

The outdoor fashion extravaganza, which will happen tomorrow from 7pm to 10pm, will pay homage to Arab Street's traditional textile business.

Each of the five designers behind this - Feayn, Lulu Alhadad, Sherry See, Azni Samdin and Ada Goh - had a different interpretation of what Kampong Glam meant to them.

For dressmaker Feayn, it was the place that opened doors for him to meet friends from around the world.

To highlight the vibrancy and diversity found within the area, he chose to incorporate elements like gelam leaves and batik flowers using textiles from Angel Fabrics and Gim Joo Textile Company.

The neighbourhood was also a place where designer Azni Samdin first heard about the stories of the royals who used to live in the heart of Kampong Glam.

On using his imagination and perception of royalty merged with his love for Malay classic films, he said: "I brought in luxurious lace, intricate embellishments and finishing... hoping that my designs will bring an aura of glamour to the occasion."

Besides the fashion show, there will be live performances by ScRach MarcS X Classic Mix.

Fans of Aisyah Aziz, Haneesya Hanee and Suthasini can also see their favourite celebrities sashaying down the runway in the designers' latest collection.