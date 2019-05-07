From pop culture phenoms to beauty products

SEPHORA COLLECTION MARVEL HEROES

Get ready to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe make-up superhero with bold, holographic and super-shiny looks from this limited-edition collection.

Start with the Marvel Heroes Metallic Eyeshadow Palette ($36) or Thor Eyeshadow Palette ($22) while using the Makeup Brush Set ($54) - which comes with two face and three eye brushes each tagged with a different hero - for application.

Top off your look with the Black Panther Highlighting Palette ($32) or Captain America Blush Palette ($21), with finishing touches of Mini Kiss Me Balm Trio ($21) or Double-Ended Lipstick & Gloss in red, pink or orange ($24).

After you feel like you have saved the day, reward yourself with the Marvel Heroes Invisilk Face Mask Set ($16 for five pieces, left).

The Sephora Collection Marvel Heroes is now available at all Sephora stores, online and in-app.

URBAN DECAY X GAME OF THRONES

The US cosmetics brand has unveiled a limited-edition themed collection of palettes, lipsticks, eyeliners and brushes inspired by the strong women of Westeros from the hit TV show Game Of Thrones.

Show your allegiance to House Targaryen, Lannister or Stark, or even the White Walkers, with the Eyeshadow Palette ($92), which features a 3D pop-up Iron Throne and 20 shades.

The Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette ($55) is loaded with three new shades of Afterglow Highlighter, comprising Drogon (frosted pink), Viserion (metallic golden nude) and Rhaegal (metallic bronze).

Make the collection's pro-quality, cruelty-free brushes your weapons of choice too.

Inspired by the storied Valyrian steel sword, Jon Snow's Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush ($40) is magic when it comes to laying down and blending out eyeshadow, while Arya Stark's Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush ($40) is great for meticulous lining and all-over colour.

The Urban Decay x Game Of Thrones collection will be available from May 9 at all Sephora stores and online as well as the Urban Decay store in Ngee Ann City.