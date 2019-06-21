Presenting home-grown talent this GSS

Before you get lost in the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear, GSS: Experience Singapore lets shoppers appreciate the country's current progress and achievements in our constantly evolving retail landscape.

This year's campaign kicks off on Orchard Road with the Orchard Road Fashion Scramble that takes place today from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Curated by the Singapore Retailers Association and Textile and Fashion Federation, the large-scale fashion show will herald the start of Singapore's annual shopping event favoured by bargain hunters and tourists alike.

It turns the Cairnhill-Grange-Orchard Road intersection (right) into a performing arena-cum-interactive runway for around 200 flash mob dancers and 100 models and will showcase a wide array of threads and trends from both local and foreign designers.

The opening segment is set to highlight designs by up-and-coming home-grown designers, such as Akosee, David's Daughter, Depression, Dotted Line, Echo of Nature, Fatimah Mohsin, Graye, Pedro, Trilogie, Utopia and Weekend Sundries.

They will be followed by leading international fashion labels such as See by Chloe, Topshop, Denizen and Dorothy Perkins.

Closing the fashion show in style will be a display of award-winning creations by student talents from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Raffles Design Institute, Temasek Polytechnic and School of the Arts.

POP UP

The Great Singapore Street Pop Up is also launching today, lining the shopping street from Ion Orchard to Mandarin Gallery and continuing on to Robinsons The Heeren.

It offers experiential retail experiences and culinary delights for 10 days until June 30, opening from 11am to 10pm daily.

Expect a wide range of edible treats for shoppers to fill up on.

Snack brands such as Mala Chips by Ooh SG and gourmet popcorn by The Kettle Gourmet are housed in sheltered gazebos, while the F&B Containers (located at the Grange Road carpark) have popular street food offerings such as bubble tea by The Alley SG, fresh lala clams and noodles by Wawa SG, and beers and ciders by Asia Pacific Breweries.

To tick all the items on every shopaholic's wish list, there will also be over 40 retail options ranging from fashion and beauty to speciality gifts, novelty items, arts and crafts and accessories. Finishing touches on the pop-up include various art installations set up in the area, which passers-by are encouraged to pose with and snap pictures of to share on social media.

And it looks like not one need is overlooked during this GSS.

To combat fatigue from a long afternoon of crawling and trawling, there will be air sofas at the Grange Road carpark, allowing your feet to rest while being serenaded by street entertainers.

MUSIC ACTS

Count on the likes of music acts Ken Loh, Jack and Rai, The Big Break, Marian Carmel, Astronauts, Andrew Paul Chen and 53A to provide food for the soul.

Revellers who need a longer breather can take in The Great Singapore Stories.

It features an evocative collection of 10 short films by students of Temasek Polytechnic, telling poignant stories that range from heart-warming slice-of-life tales to heartbreaking historical accounts.

They will be screened at Design Orchard tomorrow and the Grange Road carpark (today to Sunday and June 28 to 30). The screenings are free and open to the public.

There is also something for those more interested in homeware and furniture rather than clothes, food or drink.

The Great Furniture Showcase, on display until June 28 and curated by Singapore Furniture Industries Council, showcases new and limited-edition designs at Robinsons The Heeren.

Participating design studios include 11H, Creativeans, Fraction Design Studio, ModuDesigners, NextOfKin Creatives and OON.