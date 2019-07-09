Pretty picks

KATE TOKYO

Nail the art of strobing just like the pros with the Japanese cosmetics brand's Kate White Shaping Palette ($30). It is available in two colours, White and Purple White, and features "WhiLight" to highlight the face with bright colours for a contoured look.

Consisting of a symphony of shimmers and mattes for different parts of the face, the five-colour palette gives an ethereal radiance and illuminates the best of your eyes and face.

Kate Tokyo's Kate White Shaping Palette is now available at Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Lazada and selected Sasa and Watsons stores.

PHOTO: KATE TOKYO

KORA ORGANICS

Get the perfect noni glow with the Australian skincare brand's Noni Lip Tint, a nutrient-rich lip balm tinted with natural colour from beetroot juice. It treats and deeply conditions, delivering smooth and plump puckers.

Meanwhile, the Noni Lip Treatment rejuvenates and hydrates lips while improving the appearance of fine lines.

Both containing organic noni fruit extract, licorice root and cupuacu butter, Kora Organics' Noni Lip Tint and Noni Lip Treatment ($33 each) are now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

PHOTO: KORA ORGANICS

MINON

Following the success of the Japanese brand's best-selling Moist Essential Mask, Minon Amino Moist has launched its latest medicated milk serum mask, the Whitening Milk Mask, which helps those with sensitive skin achieve fair and beautiful skin.

The mask uses a low-irritant formulation to repair the texture of the skin, making it silky to the touch.

Minon Amino Moist's Whitening Milk Mask ($21.90 for a box of four) is now available at Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG, Tokyu Hands, Meidi-Ya, Nishino, Metro and Robinsons.