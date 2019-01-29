Pretty Please: Be the perfect package for CNY and Valentine's Day

Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day are the perfect occasions to show off your best side.

Trust me, it is much easier to tell relatives for the umpteenth time that, no, I still do not have a boyfriend, when I look, smell and feel good.

And when it comes to those two big times in February, keeping your face and scent fresh all day is a priority - whether it is house-hopping (and stuffing your face along the way) in the sweltering heat, or looking spectacular for that special day out with your sweetheart.

RED LIPSTICK

Huat better way to bring on the festive spirit than a classic crimson lip?

Lancome, L'Absolu Rouge Chinese New Year 2019 Limited Edition in Rouge Vintage

Price: $49

Available:

All Lancome counters

This is a lipstick that I am really excited to pull out and show off, with its clever, pretty and festive packaging.

The formula itself is great - light, comfortable and not drying or sticky, with a subtle and pleasant scent.

Not the most transfer-proof, but for a traditional lipstick, it is rather long-wearing. Plus, with such nice packaging, touching up will not feel like a chore.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Velour Liquid Lipstick in WifeyPrice: $32

Available: escentials Paragon, escentials Tangs@Tangs Plaza and escentials.com

If it is a matte, incredibly long-lasting and transfer-proof lip you are looking for, then this bold choice is it.

Having gained cult popularity over the years in the US and given its hype , I was pretty excited when the brand was finally launched here earlier this month, and I am not disappointed.

Once the Velour Liquid Lipstick is on, it stays on.

Downsides? The applicator is not the easiest to use, and I find myself taking awhile to get the shape of my lips right. That, and it is a bit of a pain to remove.

My trick is to take it off with an oil-based lip balm.

Sen Natural, Sensation Red Light

Price: $35

Available: www.sen-natural.com

Formulated with ingredients including coconut oil, jojoba oil and shea butter, this line of lipsticks from the local beauty brand boasts moisturising properties, which makes it comfortable to use.

I love that Sen Natural prides itself on being inclusive, offering different shades to complement women of all skin tones.

I just wish the packaging is more inspiring, and the lipstick more transfer-resistant and longer-wearing.

EYESHADOW PENCILS

Providing all the glam from eyeshadow but in a clutch-friendly size and packaging, these portable pencils are a great way to carry around enough make-up, all while leaving lots of space for red packets.

Mamonde, Creamy Eye Colour Balm in No. 8 Sweet Cocoa

Price: $18

Available: Mamonde boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, all Mamonde counters and Lazada

I was ready to write this off at first as I felt it is rather hard to blend all over my lids, and it sets a little too quickly.

But as I start to use it just on my lashline and blend it out a touch, it works really well and is quite budge- and smudge-proof.

Plus, it has subtle flecks of glitter, which makes my tired eyes look so much more awake.

Nudestix, Magnetic Eye Pencil in Chocolate

Price: $37

Available: Sephora

If you get this pricey pencil as part of a set, it is great value.

This has become my go-to, on-the-go eyeshadow and lives permanently in my bag.

The formula is easy to blend all over the lids, even with just my fingers at the back of a cab as I rush to yet another event I am late for. But do blend fast as it sets quite quickly.

Clarins, 4-Colour All-in-One Pen

Price: $48

Available: All authorised Clarins counters, including the Clarins boutique at Ion Orchard and Westgate, as well as online

Remember those four-colour retractable pens we used as kids? Now, fill it up with eyeshadows and a lipstick, and it becomes just about the most portable and fun invention in theory.

The eyeshadow shades are a tad too dry to be easily blended and work better as smoked-out coloured eyeliner.

Still, it is a great concept that will definitely spark conversation.

PERFUME

Knowing you are fabulously fragrant is an easy way to boost confidence, considering how sweaty CNY visiting can get.

Maison Margiela, Replica Lazy Sunday Morning EDT

Price: $145 for 100ml

Available: Sephora

Fresh and feminine, this scent has been my favourite for a while because it is not overwhelming but still distinctive.

It smells just like the name suggests, with notes of lily and white musk, reminding me of freshly laundered linen.

It also lasts for a decent amount of time and is one that I have received loads of compliments for.

Dior, J'adore Absolu EDP

Price: $200 for 50ml

Available: All Dior counters

Floral, fruity and sweet without compromising on elegance, it screams sophistication with notes of jasmine and orange.

It is not really a scent I would choose for myself, but I found myself loving it on a friend when we went to brunch.

Perhaps it is not for every occasion but nice enough for a daytime event or picnic.

Byredo, Gypsy Water EDP

Price: $210 for 50ml

Available: escentials Paragon and escentials.com

My immediate reaction to this is one of confusion.

I am not a huge fan of how earthy and smoky it is, almost like incense. But the longer it lingers on my skin, notes of sweet vanilla combined with sandalwood come through.

It is rather refreshing and quite unlike most scents I have come across.