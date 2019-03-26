Pretty, Please: Beauty products that are more than meets the eye

"More than meets the eye" can apply to cosmetics and skincare too.

When it comes to beauty products, packaging tends to look similar after a while, but there are a handful out there in the market that may fool you into mistaking them for food, jewellery or something else altogether. Here are the most surprising conversation-starters both on and off the face.

LES MERVEILLEUSES LADURÉE FACE COLOUR ROSE

Price: $150 ($105 for refill, $45 for pot, sold separately)

Available at: Les Merveilleuses LADURÉE boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre

Look up "extra" and this blush sits right atop that list, in its vintage-inspired frosted glass pot. Remove the lid and you'll be faced with delicate petals emitting the subtle smell of roses.

And yes, this IS make-up. The rose petals are actually petal-shaped sheets coated in blush pigment. Swirl a brush in the pot and lightly apply to the cheeks for a rosy, natural blush that stays on for hours.

While the packaging is far from practical, it makes getting ready that much more magical - I felt like a fairytale princess every time I applied the blush.

ETUDE HOUSE DEAR DARLING TINT

Price: $9.90

Available at: Etude House stores

Housed in a little popsicle-shaped bottle, this product is beyond adorable. And like the packaging suggests, it definitely leaves your pucker looking like you've just had a cherry-flavoured popsicle - bold and bright but still natural.

Although it is not the most comfortable lip tint I've tried, for how good it looks on, I'm willing to deal with a bit of stickiness.

PRETTY VULGAR LOCK IT IN MAKEUP SETTING SPRAY

Price: $49

Available at: Sephora

This makes for a beautiful piece of decor, shaped like a vintage perfume bottle, with the added perk of being something I can actually use.

The setting spray does its job, as I did feel my make-up looked better for longer.

And as it smells good and feels pretty moisturising and refreshing, I use it when I'm sitting at my desk and feel like my skin needs a splash of water but don't want to mess with my make-up.

I do wish that the mist was finer though. I'm not a huge fan of how large the droplets are.

LANEIGE 3-IN-1 CLEANSING TEA BAG

Price: $15

Available at: Sephora

A tea bag to use on your face? Now that's new.

I tried using it the three ways recommended by the Korean brand - as a cleanser, exfoliator and water pack - and they all worked pretty well.

I enjoyed using it as an exfoliator most, as the bag itself helps remove dead skin and I liked how soft my skin felt after.

TOO FACED CHOCOLATE BAR EYESHADOW PALETTE

Price: $76

Available at: Sephora

There is also the US make-up brand's Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette. Looking and smelling like a delicious chocolate bar, it's made with 100 per cent cocoa powder.

The formula is smooth, easy to blend and highly pigmented. The browns in this palette are not the boldest selection of shades, but this is definitely great for daily, natural looks.

THEFACESHOP GELATO TINT

Price: $20

Available at: THEFACESHOP stores

This lip tint is such a darling, with little details like rainbow sprinkles and a somewhat realistic waffle cone base that makes me crave some ice-cream.

The mousse-like product felt creamy and soft on the lips, just like a nice scoop of gelato. Maybe I should throw it in the fridge for good measure.

DR JART SHAKE AND SHOT RUBBER MASK

Price: $13

Available at: Sephora

You'll be intrigued when you first see this face mask as it is designed to look like a milkshake, complete with a straw to mix the product.

The hydrating version (it comes in four "flavours") left my skin feeling smoother and looking more glowy than it had in a while, even after just one use.

As cute as it looks, I wish they sold refills so that I can resuse the cup.

JILL STUART BLEND BLUSH BLOSSOM

Price: $58

Available at: Sephora

This blush-and-brush set makes on-the-go touch-ups convenient and super luxurious.

The compact is designed to look like a diamond, and the retractable brush actually sports a Swarovski crystal and two settings.

The blush is pigmented, but is really easy to blend, and it works well layered on the lids as eyeshadow too.

TOO FACED DIAMOND LIGHT MULTI-USE HIGHLIGHTER

Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette.

Price: $49

Available at: Sephora

With a container that resembles a Cartier jewellery box, I would have guessed it contained a diamond ring or necklace.

Instead, opening the pretty pink case revealed a beautiful pressed diamond-shaped highlighter.

The product is soft and absolutely stunning, leaving a natural glowy finish that makes your skin look healthy without being in-your-face shiny.

Definitely a gem of a discovery.