Pretty, Please: Best vacation beauty buys

As the June holidays roll around again, it is time to take that long-awaited beach vacation.

So pack some of these travel-friendly products and tools to ensure you look your best for those Instagram shots.

TRAVEL SETS

Like me, you might just find some of your new holy grail skincare and haircare products in these kits.

Drunk Elephant The Littles 3.0

Price: $128

Available: Sephora Ion Orchard and Sephora online

You know a travel set is good when after a trip, you replace your entire everyday routine with full-sized versions.

First off, it has just about every product you could ever need, in the most compact and easy-to-use packaging - from an amazing daytime vitamin C serum and eye cream to my new favourite night-time glycolic acid serum and facial oil.

The little bottles do last a decent amount of time - I just wish they were more affordable. Plus, the set could use a make-up remover.

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Frizz Control Travel Kit

Price: $37

Available: Sephora stores and online

This works magic on my dry, frizzy and damaged hair, but the brand also has different sets for other haircare needs.

I am especially in love with the Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray, because it leaves my locks feeling incredibly soft and smooth, even after long days spent under the sun, in the humidity and in the sea or pool.

For the first time, my hair actually looked almost as good on a tropical vacation as it does right after a wash and dry at the salon.

Porcelain Summer Skincare Kit

Price: $88

Available: Porcelain outlets and online

I appreciate that this set includes a light and super useful aloe vera gel that absorbs easily and is not overly minty like many over-the-counter versions. It feels fantastic after a long day out in the sun or being exposed to harsh winds and seawater.

The cleanser and lotion (which doubles as a nice, refreshing face mist) are both in pump bottles, so you can use them easily and without any mess.

BEAUTY

My two criteria for vacation make-up is that it needs to last all day and in all elements, because nobody has the time or facilities to touch up while on the go. It also needs to be multi-functional and versatile.

Natasha Denona Mini Nude

Price: $38

Available: Sephora stores and online

This super portable palette may contain only five shades, but it allows me to create many looks, from day to night. The dark brown shade makes for a good brow powder, and I have taken to travelling or heading to the gym with only this palette, mascara and a lip tint. The pinkish glitter can be used as a great brow bone and face highlight too. This palette is the ideal first dip into the world of wonderfully pigmented and luxury eyeshadow from Natasha Denona.

Lipstick Queen

Lip Restore Scrub

Price: $32

Available: Escentials stores and online

I have extremely chapped lips, especially right after a flight or extended time out on the beach or in a pool. The problem with using a tub of lip scrub is that I have to dig my fingers into it, which is messy and troublesome. But this lip scrub-in-a-pen makes the process so easy that I have started using it even on flights. It does not require any rinsing, and I usually leave the leftover product on as a really lovely lip balm. Other than having to clean the pen every now and again to make sure no gross dead skin is stuck to it, this has become one of my in-flight necessities.

Kat Von D Beauty

Lock-It Makeup Setting Mist

Price: $19

Available: Sephora stores and online

Seriously, this spray helped keep my face and eye make-up on (with the help of primer and water-resistant mascara and eyeliner) for a full day of jet-skiing, swimming and kayaking, and I looked fresh enough to head off to dinner and drinks without having to touch up at all. Plus, the dinky little bottle lasts surprisingly long and boasts a powerful yet fine mist.

SUNSCREEN

PHOTO: REUTERS

No step in your skincare routine is as important as protecting your face from the rays, especially if you are about to spend hours under direct sunlight.

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen

Mild Milk SPF 50+ PA++++

Price: $39.90

Available: Selected Watsons, Welcia-BHG and Don Don Donki stores

I have never been crazy about wearing sunscreen, but in a bid to start taking better care of my skin, I have made it my mission to find one that I like and can wear every day.

After trying many (some ridiculously expensive), Anessa's light and comfortable version remains one of the few I reach for daily.

It is easy to pat on and quickly absorbed. No matter how much I apply, it never feels oily, sticky or heavy. Highly recommended.

Soleil Toujours Organic Set +

Protect Micro Mist SPF 30

Price: $55

Available: Exclusively on Sephora online

The fact that this is a spray-on sunscreen that also works as a setting mist is revolutionary.

It is my favourite for beach days because nothing is worse than trying to reapply after a dip in the pool or sea with dirty, sandy hands.

I did feel a bit of a sticky layer on my face at first, but it settles in and feels pretty light after a minute.

A word of warning though: Keep your eyes and mouth firmly shut when spraying this on as it stings a little.

Supergoop! Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

Price: $42

Available: Sephora stores and online

I like this for lazy or super rushed mornings when all I have time for is one product, so I wear this on bare skin, with no moisturiser or serum under.

And yet my skin does not feel too dry, like it usually does if I skip my skincare steps.

Also light and comfortable, it feels moisturising and nourishing, and does not streak or take too long to pat in.