Pretty Please: Exotic, unique ingredients for better skin

When it comes to skincare and bodycare, brands are continually updating their ingredient list with the funkiest new natural compounds out there.

We try out some products with fun, unique and exotic elements and put together a list of our current favourites.

Dr Roebuck’s Kibosh Weightless

Foaming Cleanser

Price: $35

Available at: Sephora

A cleanser with Tazman Pepper in it is intriguing. So I was a little disappointed when the product neither smelled nor felt peppery, but I still enjoyed it anyway. It is having its moment in the spotlight as a natural anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and UV-protective ingredient. Despite hours under the sun during a recent trip to Bangkok, my skin felt soothed and less sensitive after using it, plus it was foamy without feeling stripping or harsh.

Bybi Beauty Bakuchiol Booster

Price: $23

Available at: Sephora online

I am a convert to the powers of retinol but have been on the lookout for a more natural and gentle option to use on my skin’s rest days – and along came this new ecofriendly brand. This booster has bakuchiol, an extract from the babchi plant commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine, which is said to help restore collagen and smooth out fine lines – basically a natural alternative to retinol. The cute little bottle contains a nice, easy-to-use and not-too-heavy oil that I mix into some of my favourite moisturisers for that extra boost.

Tarte

Baba Bomb

Moisturizer

Price: $65

Available at: Sephora

Infused with babassu oil (from a palm tree that is native to Brazil), avocado, green tea and plant collagen, this cream is rich and yet really light and comfortable. Babassu might sound like gibberish, but the oil is actually great for the skin and used quite similarly to coconut oil, making it a great moisturiser for both day and night.

Crystal Tomato Beyond Sun Protection

Price: $78.80

Available at: Tangs at Tang Plaza, Level 1, till Aug 31; authorised medical aesthetic clinics and selected premium spas after that

The home-grown supplement brand’s first suncare product is infused with the extract of its signature breed of nongenetically modified white tomato that supposedly reduces pigmentation, brightens and protects the skin. While I am not sure about all these claims, I am a huge fan of the sunscreen, which promises SPF 75+, PA++++ and infrared protection, as well as 54 per cent protection against harmful blue light rays emitted by phones and computer screens. It provides a beautiful base for make-up and is light enough to wear at home and at night, when I spend most time in front of a screen.

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser with Bamboo Booster

Price: $50

Available at: Sephora Ion Orchard and Sephora online

Formulated with a blend of antioxidant fruits and a unique oil blend of marula, baobab, kalahari melon, mongongo and ximenia, this make-up cleansing butter takes every little bit of make-up off while still leaving skin feeling soft, supple and moisturised. Its formula is fantastic, melting down easily into a smooth and creamy milk. But what really sets this apart is the little vial of bamboo granules that can be mixed into the butter to provide gentle exfoliation.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Calming Gel Cream

Price: $57

Available at: Sephora

Powered by tiger grass, the Cicapair series by Dr.Jart+ has been raved about online. Tiger grass is a traditional herbal remedy for irritated skin, named so because tigers in the wild have been known to roll around in this plant to heal their wounds. This new addition to the series is my favourite by far. The cooling gel texture makes it perfect for when my skin is slightly burnt and irritated, and I have also taken to using it on damaged skin – especially after a stressful week where I cannot seem to stop myself from picking at my pimples. Those tigers are right – it works.

The Body Shop Cactus Blossom Body Yogurt

Price: $20

Available at: The Body Shop

Body yogurts and butters are not my favourite, but this one is so light and has such a pleasant and clean smell that I actually have started using it fairly regularly. Pink cactus has become quite popular in skincare, and here, it does do wonders when my skin is feeling parched after too many hours in an air-conditioned room. I really enjoy how quickly the product is absorbed by my skin and does not leave a sticky or oily residue.

Starskin Orglamic Pink Cactus Pudding Moisturiser

Price: $75

Available at: Sephora

Cactus water has been referred to as nature’s botox, and after using this product regularly both day and night for a few months, I can definitely see why. On nights before or after a full-glam day, it leaves skin feeling much plumper, softer and moisturised. And like its name suggests, it has a wobbly, puddinglike texture that melts down into a really soft, creamy and light gel. This is my current go-to product whenever my skin is feeling dry or dull.

Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist

Price: $69

Available at: Sephora online

This “liquid powder” spray, consisting of silk and Okinawa clay powders suspended in an oilfree liquid, struck me as a strange concept at first, but Tatcha knocks it out of the park. The mist is super light and even, and does help my sometimes oily forehead appear a little less shiny, while still keeping my face looking fresh and glowy. I also like that it absorbs quickly and my face does not feel wet after. Try out these products with exotic ingredients such as Tazman Pepper or cactus for glowy and supple skin