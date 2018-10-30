Pretty please: Eyeshadow, lip tint and mascara for ideal autumn look

We may not get the sweater weather and fall foliage here in Singapore, but we can certainly get in the mood for it.

As the leaves change colour, so do the on-trend make-up styles, bringing in warm golds, reds and browns of the pumpkin spice season.

In this new beauty column, out every last Tuesday of the month, we review three types of products at three price points to help you put together a great look.

EYESHADOW

Bold and gold never really go out of style, and autumn is a great excuse to pull out the drama when it comes to eyeshadow.

Huda Beauty, Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $100

Available: Sephora stores

If you are unafraid of bold looks, this is for you. But for the price, the matte shades - particularly Musk and Oud - are not the easiest to work with. That said, the six pressed pearls, especially Blood Moon, are creamy, highly pigmented and oh-so-glittery - a dream to work with. Use a wet brush with the glitter shades.

I'm Meme, I'm Eyeshadow Palette Day to Night

Price: $49.90

Available: Selected Guardian stores

The palette has a great range of shades for natural and daily make-up looks, but it will not perform if you need to make a big impact.

It comes in a compact and handy case, and I can see myself tossing it into my bag for quick or on-the-go looks.

Max Factor, Masterpiece Nude Palette 02

Golden Nudes 1

Price: $27.90

Available: Selected Watsons stores

For its price, the palette is unpretentious and functional, with solid pigmentation and a creamy texture. That said, the darker shades can be a bit patchy and powdery. I would use this palette more for the golds and bronzes. It is a no-frillsproduct in a simple case (no mirror though, an issue for me).

LIP TINT

While dark matte lips are more popular, a brighter red can balance out darker eyes. Given the warm weather here , a matte lip tint provides a more comfortable alternative to heavier products like liquid lipsticks.

Laneige Tattoo Lip Tint

Price: $32

Available:Laneige boutiques and counters, Lazada and Zalora

I am fond of the Acai Berry Bowl shade, a great red for slightly darker skin tones like mine. The product is comfortable and the brush makes it easy to apply. But it is not as transfer-resistant as I had hoped.

Nakeup Face Velvet Scandal Liptint

Price: $26.90

Available: Selected Watsons stores

I love the packaging, but this is unlikely to become a mainstay in my bag. The formula is heavy and feels a little too cream-like. It is fairly lasting and it dries on my lips to a nice velvet finish. Overall, it is not anything to shout about and the range has only three shades.

Mamonde Highlight Lip Tint Matte

Price: $18

Available: Mamonde Boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, all Mamonde counters and Lazada

Bandung scent aside, it has pretty good colour payoff, and the finish is matte without being too drying - top that off with pretty decent staying power and we have a winner.

But I did not love how the product layered - leaving a patchy and cakey look.

MASCARA

When it comes to bold eye looks, mascara cannot be skipped, it frames your peepers for maximum impact.

Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara

Price: $48

Available: Lancome counters and Sephora stores

This mascara is truly budge-proof, waterproof, smudge-proof, flake-proof - you name it. I walked in the rain, watched a sad movie and took a sweaty walk, and it did not move at all.

While it is resilient, I am not a fan of the formula and the wand. They leave my lashes a bit clumpy and messy-looking. Lancome has better mascaras, in my opinion - Doll Eyes, for example.

Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara

Price: $46

Available: Hourglass counter at Tangs Orchard and Sephora stores

This relatively new product is something else. It deals well with my oily lids and stays put without smudging or flaking. That said, it is not waterproof.

The formula holds a curl without being overly clumpy or heavy.

In fact, the mascara errs on the more spidery side.

It took two coats before I was satisfied with the volume.

Max Factor Lash Crown Waterproof Mascara

Price: $25.90

Available: Selected Watsons stores

This has a weird lopsided wand, which makes it annoying to use, requiring more precision and focus.

The formula is decently budge-proof, starting to smudge only after several hours of dancing. It also delivers on volume without being too clumpy.