Pretty Please: Get that festive look

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year.

This month, treat yourself and the ones you love to some of the season's most stunning beauty collections and value-for-money gift sets as 2019 draws to a close.

SHU UEMURA X POKEMON

Available: Shu Uemura counters and shuuemura.com.sg

This adorable collaboration between Shu Uemura and beloved Pokemon character Pikachu includes a range of products across skincare, make-up and beauty tools, in an elegant black and gold take.

Electric Gold Pikashu Premium Eyelash Curler

Price: $30

Ask anyone in the beauty world what the best eyelash curler out there is, and many will say Shu Uemura is unbeatable - and for good reason.

Something about how the curler is shaped allows it to get close enough to the root of the lashes to grab even the short hairs without pinching the flesh, creating an even and bold curl.

Plus, this gold Pikachu makes a cute addition to any beauty collection.

Rouge Unlimited Amplified in A RD 163 Flame Thrower

Price: $42

I am ashamed to admit that I have actually never tried Shu Uemura's iconic A RD 163 lipstick, a red lip that has been touted as the perfect red for Asian skin tones after having been tested on about 3,000 Asian women.

And while I cannot personally vouch for every single skin tone, I can definitely see how it would look good on most people.

It is a true red that registers generally pretty neutral, neither too yellow nor too blue.

Plus, the lipsticks in the Amplified range have a beautifully glossy finish that is light and comfortable while being fairly long-wearing

DIOR HAPPY 2020 HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Available: All Dior counters (excluding Sephora)

Everything about this feels ultra-festive, from the elegant fireworks-inspired packaging to the dazzling colours, making it the perfect gift.

Rouge Dior Collector Couture Set

Price: $250

If you are looking to really treat yourself (or someone special), this set is a dream come true.

The most classic of the Dior Rouge lipsticks, including the cult favourite 999 and 999 Matte, all housed in a super luxurious leather case emblazoned with the Dior brand in a soft gold, this wardrobe of lipsticks will bring a perfectly painted smile to any beauty lover's face.

The formula is just as ideal - luxuriously creamy without feeling heavy at all.

5 Couleurs, Happy 2020

Price: $107

For eyes, the holiday collection has two mini eyeshadow palettes and four liquid eyeshadows.

Both formulas are easy to work with, but the mini palette in Celebrate In Gold is a standout for a smoky eye look, with a blendable matte black shade and four metallics.

I recommend using the metallics with your fingertips instead of a brush for an even brighter, foiled look.

HOURGLASS GHOST LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Available: Sephora

Every year, Hourglass puts out a limited edition collection of products that quickly becomes the must-have of the season - and this year is no different. This time, it comes in a beautiful silver and clear "ghostly" packaging, hence the name.

Ambient Lighting Edit Ghost

Price: $130

Using this set of six face powders again recently reminded me why for years I swore by the Dim Light face powder, and started my new love affair with the brand's contour and blush products.

Soft, blendable and pigmented, the powders are easy to use and leave the skin with a healthy sheer glow and help keep it looking flawless for longer.

Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo

Price: $60

The lipstick set comes in two shades, one more nude and the other a bolder shade, making it pretty versatile for both day and night.

I love the sleek silver packaging that makes the lipstick look almost like a weapon, and I notice eyes on it every time I whip it out to reapply.

Beautiful packaging aside, the formula is velvety and smooth, and wears for hours without feeling dry or uncomfortable.