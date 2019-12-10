Pretty Please: Get set for holiday parties with these beauty gift sets

It is that time of the year again, and the pressure is on to find that perfect Christmas gift.

For all the beauty and skincare lovers in your life (or whether you want to reward yourself for surviving 2019), we have put together a list of some of our favourite gift sets.

The Body Shop

Dream Big This Christmas

Deluxe Advent Calendar

Available at: Select The Body Shop stores

Price: $99

I love a good advent calendar. Waking up to a little surprise gift every morning is a sure way to start the day with a sprinkle of joy and excitement.

It helps that The Body Shop's version is filled with a variety of goodies, including skincare, body care, hair care and accessories - all in sizes perfect for travel or for taking to the gym.

Plus, this year's theme of encouraging young girls and women to dream big means each day comes with an empowering message of female strength and success, helping one feel and look good in preparation for the festive season.

The Body Shop

The Inkey List

The Night-Time Renewal Set

Available at: Sephora

Price: $30

This night-time set features a retinol serum, for anti-ageing and keeping skin exfoliated and glowing, and a polyglutamic acid serum.

Polyglutamic acid, one of the beauty industry's new hydration obsessions, serves to keep skin moisturised and plump.

Both serums are light and comfortable to have on, and leaves skin looking and feeling soft and glowy the morning after. This kit makes for a great and affordable gift for any skincare junkie.

The Inkey List The Night-Time Renewal Set

Chantecaille

Bio Lifting Travel Collection

Available at: Chantecaille counter at Takashimaya

Price: $535

When it comes to luxury skincare, Chantecaille has become renowned for its high quality plant-based botanical products.

I really enjoy the consistency and light, pleasant scent and that it absorbs quickly into the skin, while feeling thoroughly nourishing.

But it is the serum that has truly stolen my heart.

Boasting stem cell extracts from plants such as raspberry and coffee as well as bionymph peptide, which boosts collagen production while fighting free radicals, the serum is a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients.

And despite having used the range for only a few days, my skin - which was looking grim after a week of being ill - appears much brighter, fuller and healthier.

This travel set is an excellent introduction to the brand's anti-ageing line - inclusive of a cream, serum, eye cream and mask - and an even better way to pamper a loved one or yourself.

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Travel Collection

MAC Stars Of The Party Kit

Available at: MAC boutiques and select Sephora stores

Price: $45

This comes in several colours and includes a lip primer, lipstick and lip gloss - a suitable present for anyone, regardless of their level of make-up expertise.

Some of MAC's best products are its lipsticks and primers, both of which are included.

Out of the five sets available, the lipsticks in the Red and Luxe versions are my favourite for the holiday season, as both are beautifully rich and bold red shades.

MAC Stars Of The Party Ki

Beautyblender Dripping In Diamonds Blender Essentials

Available at: Sephora

Price: $56

When it comes to foundation application, Beautyblender remains one of my favourite tools, always giving me a smooth and airbrushed finish with little effort required.

This set comes with two sponges and two adorable little sponge cleansers shaped like jewels - perfect for any beauty junkie.

Beautyblender Dripping In Diamonds Blender Essentials

Benefit I Brake For Beauty

Available at: Sephora

Price: $70

Packed with the brand's most popular products and its latest mascara offering, this holiday set is an ideal starter kit for those looking to get into make-up.

While the classic products are tried and tested and raved about by many, the mascara is probably the lightest and most comfortable one I have worn in a while, holding up a solid curl and providing decent volume without making my eyelids feel weighed down.

Benefit I Brake For Beauty

Tarte Winter Wonderglam Luxe Eye Palette

Available at: Sephora

Price: $88

I was not excited about the packaging - the sequins and bulk of the case threw me off - but the moment I opened the kit, I stopped caring what the box looked like.

It includes the Lights Camera Lashes mascara and Tarteist eyeliner, which are solid products, but the 24 eyeshadows steal the show.

They are amazingly pigmented and easy to blend. The palette features a flawless mix of different finishes, from the creamy mattes to the blinding glitters, and allows one to create stunning looks for both day and night.