Pretty Please: Make-up to bring on the festive glam

Too Faced, Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Makeup Palette and Mascara

As the year-end festive season rolls around, it's time to get the glitz and glam out in full force - and shine as bright as that star atop your Christmas tree.

Dazzle at holiday parties with glittery, glowy make-up looks - from your eyes down to your pouts - as we crack into some of the latest holiday sets, highlighters and lip glosses to help you get Instaglam.

HOLIDAY SETS

Gift sets are good value for money and a quick and easy way to refresh your look for 2019 - and they come in convenient boxes for on-the-go glam.

Laneige, My Neon Sign Eye and Face Palette

Price: $50

Available: All Laneige counters

Inside the sleek packaging lie six eyeshadows, a soft pink blush and a highlighter.

The six shades are enough to put together decent looks, and while not as festive as I would have liked, they are sophisticated and wearable throughout the year.

The highlight and blush are not mindblowing, but the palette as a whole is a well-curated, all-in-one, day-to-night set that will not let you down.

Too Faced, Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Makeup Palette and Mascara

Price: $72

Available: All Sephora stores

A value-for-money set - 18 eyeshadow shades, blush, bronzer, highlighter and mascara - and it makes a cute gift too.

The pigmentation shows up nicely on the lids. The shades could have been a bit more varied, but are very wearable - the sparkly ones are easily my favourites.

The mascara included is Too Faced's popular Better Than Sex, an incredible product which has been my go-to for a while now.

Lancome, Holiday 2018 Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette

Price: $99

Available: All Lancome counters

The shades are easy to mix and while there are essentially only four main colours - red, blue, green and brown - the glitters and accompanying black and white matte shades allow you to create multiple looks.

It comes with a double-sided eyeshadow brush and cheek brush, which is handy when applying the glitter as a highlighter.

Plus, the silver and gold shades match perfectly with the matte shades to create festive looks.

LIP GLOSSES

Mistletoe may not be popular in Singapore, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't pucker up in style. Get your pout on with some shimmery lipgloss, and perhaps even layer it over your favourite lipstick for some added glam.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lipgloss

Price: $30

Available: All Sephora stores

I am not a fan of the packaging or the scent, but if you can look past that, this lipgloss is the most comfortable one I've worn in a while.

It feels barely-there while being pretty moisturising, and is jam-packed with non-streaky glitter and pigment.

I got the look I wanted in one swipe.

Becca, Volcano Goddess Glow Gloss

Price: $32

Available: All Sephora stores

Despite having only three shades, this line is still versatile, not too sticky, and works well both on its own and on top of matte lipsticks.

Ruby Fire, a rich red shade with gold micro-glitter, is perfectly Christmassy, and is making its way into my holiday make-up pouch for sure.

Also, it smells like candy cane and leaves a minty feel on your lips.

Three Cosmetics, Lyrical Lip Ami

Price: $48

Available: Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya Shopping Centre

This gloss is natural-looking and leaves your lips looking plump and soft.

An easy nude look to complement a very dramatic eye look for those who don't want to go full disco ball. The formula is non-sticky, moisturising and pretty scent-free.

HIGHLIGHTERS

What better way to shine like a diamond than to cover yourself in glitter?

Urban Decay, Elements Space Powder for Face and Body

Price: $25

Available: All Sephora stores

This aptly-named body and face shimmer is truly out of this world.

More shimmery than the typical highlighter, its finish is more of a loose, ultra-fine gold glitter than an opaque glow.

This glitter bomb catches the light, even in more darkened spaces, to give off a very festive, glam glow - all in a convenient little package which unfortunately feels a little cheap.

Marie Dalgar, It's Holo Highlighter Palette

Price: $49

Available: All Sephora stores

This pales in comparison with its competitors in terms of wattage, but offers a more subtle and natural glow.

The colours - purple, pink and yellow - provide a decent range for any occasion and is definitely work- and work function-appropriate.

The product looks much better on the face than in the pan, and is one of those you've got to try to really know if you'll like it. So swatch away in-store before buying.

Fenty, Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Price: $74

Available: All Sephora stores

If subtlety is your thing, then this may not be the palette for you.

The seven shades are ultra-pigmented and ridiculously blinding, if a tad outlandish.

The best part? It multi-tasks (cheeks, eyes, lips, body) and is bold enough to be used anywhere you desire, but you'll want to go in with a light hand.

This column appears on the last Tuesday of every month