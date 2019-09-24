Pretty Please: Save your skin and hair during haze season

The winds of haze are upon us again.

And along with the constant smell of smoke and the dust irritating lungs, nose, eyes and throat, the exposure to grime, pollutants and dust particles is damaging to skin and hair too and can lead to clogged pores, breakouts and a dull appearance.

Protecting your skin from environmental stressors can help you look healthier and younger for longer, especially during this season.

PHOTO: AIRINUM

AIRINUM URBAN AIR MASK 2.0

Price: $99

Available: antelimited.com

Pricey, but these KN95-certified masks really do keep out smoke, smog and haze, and are reusable and have changeable filters. Plus, they are more stylish than the chunky N95.

KEW ORGANICS APPLE STEM CELL VITAGLOW SERUM

Price: $83.70

Available: Kew Organics Facial Bar

Loaded with antioxidants, this light serum is great for helping the skin deal with environmental stressors, especially with the haze and humidity in Singapore combining to leave my skin feeling weighed down.

THE BODY SHOP SKIN DEFENCE MULTI-PROTECTION FACE MIST SPF45 PA++

Price: $35

Available: The Body Shop stores

I am a huge fan of spray-on sunscreen for the face, especially one that also has anti-pollution properties. This one is also light and promises protection from pollutants.

FOREO LUNA 3

Price: $299

Available: Sephora stores and online, Tangs at Tang Plaza

This gadget has been my superstar despite its steep price point. It provides a deep but gentle cleanse and has several built-in massage modes. Hooked up to the Foreo application on my phone, I can customise the entire experience, from the intensity to the length of each session. For the Luna 3, there are different versions that work best for different skin types, and they are all colour-coded. So be sure to not just choose your favourite hue but check which one suits you the most.

PHYTO DETOX SOS ANTI ODOUR REHAB MIST

Price: $39.90

Available: Robinsons, Metro, Takashimaya, NomadX, Plaza Singapura, Guardian, My Beaute Paris; and online at www.phyto.sg, Shopee and Qoo10

Designed for polluted hair and scalp, this mist – which contains eucalyptus essential oil and kumquat extract – is a handy little secret. It makes your tresses feel, look and smell clean, and neutralises the smoky scent and grimy scalp and hair that the haze causes.

CHANTECAILLE ANTI-POLLUTION MATTIFYING CREAM

Price: $166

Available: Chantecaille counter at Takashimaya

This rich yet light antioxidant cream boasts a plethora of great ingredients, including white horehound stem cells, lentil extract, desert cactus yeast and white tea. It works well under make-up and sunscreen and does not feel too dry, leaving skin looking smoother.

SUPERGOOP! SUPERSCREEN DAILY MOISTURISER SPF 40

Price: $55

Available: Sephora stores and online

Even at the end of a long day out in the sun and exposed to the haze, my skin does not feel too irritated or inflamed using this all-in-one sunscreen and moisturiser that protects from harmful ultraviolet rays, pollution and blue light.

If only it comes in a tube instead of a tub.

SIGI SKIN DEW POTION

Price: $48

Available: sigiskin.com

I was pretty impressed with this face spray from the get-go, with its beautiful nude packaging and light, refreshing chamomile scent.

Packed full of chamomile and maqui berry extract, it keeps my skin feeling pretty soothed and clear despite the many hours I had to spend out in the haze.

One gripe? The spray could be a little finer.

ANTIPODES BLESSING ANTI-POLLUTION LIGHT FACE SERUM

Price: $59.45

Available: Select Guardian stores and online

Featuring liquorice root, marshmallow bloom and a myriad of antioxidants, this little bottle of face oil really packs a protective punch. It is light and easy to use, and I apply a couple of drops all over my face before my vitamin C serum in the morning.