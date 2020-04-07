Pretty Please: Stay radiant while staying home

As the Covid-19 situation at home and around the world escalates, many are feeling stressed, anxious and isolated.

And so it has become more important now than ever to practise self-care whenever you can.

Being stuck at home on quarantine, self-isolation or working from home often means we let our skin, hair and make-up regimens go.

But just taking half an hour off each day - away from tasks, screaming children, nagging parents and the constant bombardment of bad news - to do something nice for yourself can do wonders for your mood and mental health.

What's more, Guardian is offering 20 per cent off selected beauty brands till April 29 in stores and online, so you can look and feel refreshed without breaking the bank.

Here are some products from the local health and beauty retail chain to get you started:

PHOTO: MEDIHEAL

MEDIHEAL SOOTHING BUBBLE TOX SERUM MASK PACK SHEET

Price: $4.90

Being under quarantine for a couple of weeks has left me in a sluggish mood. I have not just let myself spiral mentally but have also stopped taking care of my skin, which became bumpy, clogged and dull.

But this bubbling mask, which is quite fun to have on, has helped clear things up considerably.

PHOTO: GUARDIAN BEAUTY

EGLIPS CHEEK FIT BLUSHER

Price: $10.90

Staying at home all day has left my usually tanned skin looking somewhat grey and lifeless, but a little bit of blush to inject colour to my cheeks makes me look and feel a cheerier every day.

And for its price, this one is a pretty solid option, particularly because it also boasts a blurring effect.

While not necessary, I feel that taking the time to put a tad of make-up on each day before sitting at my desk does help me feel less lethargic and gives me a sense of normality.

PHOTO: BIORE

BIORE UV ATHLIZM SKIN PROTECT SPRAY

Price: $21.90

Many think that being at home or indoors means there is no need to put on sunscreen, but this is a huge misconception. Windows, as well as computer and television screens, can still expose your skin to harmful ultra-violet (UV) rays that speed up ageing and cause permanent skin damage.

This new offering has become an essential part of my daily routine, especially because I make it a point to work near a window or outdoors so that I get some fresh air and sunlight.

The spray is even and easy to use, and the formula feels light and barely-there. Plus, while SPF 50 may seem like overkill indoors, knowing my skin is protected gives me peace of mind.

PHOTO: GUARDIAN BEAUTY

BRING GREEN CARROT VITA TONER PAD

Price: $25.90

Formulated with carrot water and beta-carotene, this natural toner pad is packed full of vitamin C and antioxidants - plus, carrots are known to have pretty good antiseptic properties.

This set - which even comes with a cute little pair of tweezers - has a smooth side and a pebbled side. On nights when I feel my skin could do with additional exfoliation, I use the pebbled side.

As far as toners go, I like that this one feels gentle and leaves my skin feeling moisturised and primed for skincare.

It also helps that the scent is clean and fresh, with a subtle hint of carrot.

PHOTO: GUARDIAN BEAUTY

BY WISHTREND MANDELIC ACID 5% SKIN PREP WATER

Price: $28.90

This exfoliating water has helped my attempt to save my skin.

Mandelic acid, which this product boasts a respectable 5 per cent of, is a great resurfacer without being too harsh.

I found my skin to be softer and clearer after a week of patting it on my face nightly.

PHOTO: SUPERFACE

SUPERFACE FINISHING POWDER

Price: $31.90

I have been avoiding air-conditioning when at home, but the combination of sweltering weather and stress has made my skin look and feel greasy, which shows up clearly during video calls and conferences.

This powder is really fine and helps control the oil quite well. I have taken to patting some on just before a major video call, and it makes me look and feel more confident on camera.

PHOTO: GUARDIAN BEAUTY

WHAL MYUNG SKIN ELIXIR

Price: $68

The ingredient list reads like a herbal tonic drink.

Packed full of natural extracts including argan oil, ginger root, nutmeg and clove as well as skincare superstars such as squalane and ceramide, this emulsion claims to be an all-in-one toner, serum and facial oil.

And I can see why that is so. I have tried using just this alone with sunscreen, and my skin did feel pretty moisturised and protected all day.

Two or three spritzes either onto my hands or directly onto my face, pat in gently and I am pretty much good to go.

PHOTO: I'M FROM

I'M FROM MUGWORT MASK

Price: $49.90

Mugwort has been used as a herbal remedy for calming nerves and promoting blood circulation.

It took me a moment to get used to the herbal scent, but I ended up enjoying how much this felt like a soothing spa treatment.

It does take a little more effort than a sheet mask because you have to wash it off after, but it does make a great addition to any home spa routine.

PHOTO: GUARDIAN BEAUTY

HUXLEY MASK GLOW AND BRIGHTNESS

Price: $43

This luxurious treat is on the pricier side, but it is worth every cent.

The mask itself is soaked in a clear product, with a little pouch of liquid attached. To use, squeeze the clear fluid into the main pocket and massage the packet. The two fluids emulsify to create a milky essence.

Putting on a face mask and listening to some soothing music at night to take my mind off all that is happening has been quite meditative for me, and I go to sleep feeling a little less worried about the situation.