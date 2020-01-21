Pretty Please: Steal the CNY spotlight with reds and golds

MAC LUNAR NEW YEAR COLLECTION - LUNAR ILLUSIONS

Prices: From $34 for a lipstick to $73 for the eyeshadow palette

Available at: Mac boutiques and selected department stores

Its CNY packaging is the definition of "extra", and I am living for it. It oozes old-school oriental elegance, and just looking at the collection makes me feel like donning a cheongsam and batting my lashes behind a paper fan.

The products are equally wearable and elegant, featuring some of the brand's classic and beloved shades and formulas.

Special mention goes to the Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter ($58). Embossed with the image of a dragon, it is the most beautiful product I have seen this season.

MAC LUNAR NEW YEAR COLLECTION - LUNAR ILLUSIONS

INNISFREE PORE BLUR POWDER (MICKEY MOUSE)

Price: $24

Available at: All Innisfree stores

The adorable Mickey Mouse and Friends collection is a cheeky, sweet way to celebrate the Year of the Rat.

This powder, which prominently features Mickey's iconic grin, is not only cute to look at and show off to friends (and their children), it is also a great way to maintain that matte, fresh face all day. Even after a few hours out, it kept my skin from looking too greasy and did a decent job at setting my make-up.

But don't cake on too much if you're going to be taking flash photos, as the powder can leave a bit of a white cast.

INNISFREE PORE BLUR POWDER (MICKEY MOUSE)

MARC JACOBS SEE-QUINS GLAM GLITTER LIQUID EYESHADOW

Price: $39

Available at: Sephora

These eye glitters may not come in Chinese New Year packaging, but the two gold shades - Copperazzi and Shimmy Dip - are so effortlessly CNY-appropriate that I just had to include them.

I have worn these on their own, with other shadows and even dabbed them on the lips, and they transform any simple look into one that is party-ready.

The formula is pigmented but easy to blend out, so create anything from a super-dramatic foiled look to a more subtle glittery eye.

Plus, they stay on all day and all night.

MARC JACOBS SEE-QUINS GLAM GLITTER LIQUID EYESHADOW

SHU UEMURA ROUGE UNLIMITED FLAMING REDS X NEW YEAR LIMITED EDITION

Price: $42

Available at: Shu Uemura counters and shuuemura.com.sg

When it comes to a red lip for Asian skin tones, Shu Uemura has got the shade match down to a science.

This CNY, the brand has released 13 red-hot shades in limited-edition red packaging, including my personal favourite RD163.

SHU UEMURA ROUGE UNLIMITED FLAMING REDS X NEW YEAR LIMITED EDITION PHOTO: SHU UEMURA

I'm loving the new matte glitter finish for CNY parties - the classic matte finish is given a festive twist with subtle gold flecks that catch the light without being too hard to wear or too loud.

I just wish there was a little splash of gold or sparkle on the packaging to make it feel a little more festive.

SHU UEMURA ROUGE UNLIMITED FLAMING REDS X NEW YEAR LIMITED EDITION

HOURGLASS Nº28 LIP TREATMENT OIL (LUNAR NEW YEAR 2020 LIMITED-EDITION, ASIA EXCLUSIVE)

Price: $82

Available at: Sephora

Infused with a series of skin-loving oils and vitamins such as rosehip, lavender and sweet almond, this lip oil is perfect for CNY visiting.

The shade offers a gorgeous, juicy wash of red without drying out the lips or being uncomfortably sticky.

The product's innovative applicator is anti-bacterial and dispenses controlled amounts of product, making it easy to touch up in the car or on the go.

It'll come in handy, especially to nourish your dry lips after hours of explaining to relatives why you're still single.

HOURGLASS Nº28 LIP TREATMENT OIL (LUNAR NEW YEAR 2020 LIMITED-EDITION, ASIA EXCLUSIVE)

GLAMGLOW LIMITED-EDITION YEAR OF THE RAT SUPERMUD CLEARING TREATMENT MASK

Price: $80

Available at: Sephora

Hours of visiting, eating and partying, coupled with a lack of sleep, means your cosmetics- and sweat-clogged skin is particularly susceptible to breakouts during CNY.

A good clearing mask is an essential, and this one by Glamglow - complete with adorable gold, white and red packaging featuring little mice - is my 2020 pick.

Infused with eucalyptus leaves, kaolin clay and activated charcoal, this feels refreshing the moment it hits my skin, and leaves my pores feeling unclogged and my skin purified.

GLAMGLOW LIMITED-EDITION YEAR OF THE RAT SUPERMUD CLEARING TREATMENT MASK

BIO-ESSENCE BIO-GOLD RADIANT BLACK MASK

Price: $19.90

Available at: FairPrice, OG, Robinsons, Watsons, Guardian, myCK and selected cosmetic houses

There is no more festive and luxs CNY than with a sheet mask with actual gold flakes in it.

Formulated with charcoal powder, it helps clear excess oil and impurities, leaving skin looking clear and feeling refreshed.

Plus, I keep my sheet masks in the fridge, so after a long day out, I get to lie in bed and relax while treating my face to some nourishment.

BIO-ESSENCE BIO-GOLD RADIANT BLACK MASK

ZOEVA LUCKY LUXE BRUSH SET (LIMITED EDITION)

Price: $142

Available at: Sephora

This nine-piece handcrafted make-up brush set in red and gold will definitely get you in the CNY mood as you get ready first thing in the morning.

It covers the basics, and includes brows, liner, contour, skin and eyeshadow brushes - all of which are soft and high quality.

My favourite is the 104 buffer brush for foundation. I really enjoyed the flawless and airbrushed finish, but the winning factor was how soft and densely packed the bristles were.

"Huat" better way to usher in the Year of the Rat than with your best face forward?

You are in luck, as we pick our favourite Chinese New Year-appropriate products to help you create the perfect festive look.