Protect and enhance your skin

FENTY

Pop star Rihanna's cosmetics brand has launched its Fenty Beauty Complexion Collection for all your coverage needs.

The Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($50) gives skin an instantly smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish, while the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer ($38) is a creamy, longwear, creaseproof liquid formula with a soft matte finish.

Lastly, the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Power ($44) is a superfine, weightless setting powder curated in eight translucent shades to extend make-up wear for a softly-filtered, photo-ready finish.

The Fenty Beauty Complexion Collection is available at Sephora stores and online (sephora.sg).

PHOTO: FENTY BEAUTY

INNISFREE

Renew your skin's radiance with the Korean beauty brand's Jeju Orchid Line, the bestselling anti-ageing range starring its signature element, the Jeju Cymbidium Orchid (or Hanlan), and featuring 11 unique products for your every need.

The Jeju Orchid Aging Care Set ($43) includes the star product Enriched Cream, combined with three complementary items (Enriched Essence, Eye Cream and Sleeping Mask) for a comprehensive skincare regimen.

With the purchase of any Jeju Orchid Cream product, customers will receive a free Jeju Orchid Trio Kit, consisting of the Enriched Essence, Eye Cream (5ml) and Enriched Cream.

Both sets are now available at all Innisfree stores while stocks last.

PHOTO: INNISFREE

BY TERRY

PHOTO: BY TERRY

The French luxury beauty brand's LIP-EXPERT is a range of liquid lipsticks inspired by the Parisian woman and her ability to achieve the perfect balance of extravagant and natural, effortless and sophisticated, modern and classic.

It consists of 32 shades (nudes, reds, deep burgundys, pinks and oranges) and two finishes (Bold Matte and Vinyl Gloss) in pigment-rich formulas that are long-lasting and comfortable to wear.

By Terry's Lip-Expert ($55) is now available at sephora.sg as well as escentials TANGS, escentials Paragon and escentials.com.