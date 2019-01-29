Protect and heal your skin

SUNPLAY

The Japanese suncare brand's hot-selling Skin Aqua Tone Up range has reached our shores.

It is the first lavender-tinted sunscreen that also colour-corrects, brightens, hydrates, nourishes and preps skin for make-up.

The Sunplay Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Essence SPF50 PA++++ ($27.90, suitable for use on face) and Skin Aqua Tone Up UV Mist SPF 50 PA++++ ($19.90, suitable for use on face and body) are now available at Watsons stores islandwide.

MEDICUBE

Up your cleansing game in the new year with the Korean derma-cosmetic skincare brand's Clarifying Cleansing Kit ($39.90), a special edition set in celebration of Chinese New Year.

It includes the Red Foam Cleanser, which contains salicylic acid to heal and prevent breakouts, and Pore Brush, which has microfine bristles and a skin-polishing silicone brush to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells and impurities.

Medicube has also introduced three new products from its Blue Line, all containing hyaluronic acid - a moisture booster.

The Blue Erasing Cream ($37) serves up a powerful blend of four different forms of the acid, delivering continuous and intense hydration to the skin.

The Triple Hyaluronic Essence ($39) is a refreshing toner, while the Triple Hyaluronic Ampoule ($43) provides nourishing and skin-brightening benefits.

Medicube is now available at selected Guardian stores.

LANCER SKINCARE

Developed by celebrity dermatologist Harold Lancer, whose study of the skin's natural renewal and repair process led him to develop the US brand's signature Lancer Method of treatments and products.

This innovative three-step skincare regimen (left) - Polish ($120), Cleanse ($89) and Nourish ($200) - combats signs of ageing and comes in three ranges to address a variety of skin types: normal-combination , sensitive-dehydrated and oily-congested.

Lancer Skincare is now exclusively available at escentials Paragon and Tangs as well as online (escentials.com).