Protect yourself and have fun while staying home

BHG

If you are still on the hunt for personal hygiene essentials to add to your stockpile, head for the local department store for more options.

They include the E'scential Virushield sanitising spray ($7.90 to $22.90, from BHG Bugis and BHG Jurong) and Maka hand sanitiser ($17.90 from BHG Bugis, BHG Bishan, BHG Clementi, BHG Choa Chu Kang and BHG Jurong).

Also available are the anti-germ antibacterial wipes ($2.50, from BHG Bugis, BHG Bishan, BHG Clementi, BHG Choa Chu Kang and BHG Jurong) and Kyowa wet tissues ($2, from BHG Jurong), high-quality wet wipes from Japan that come in these ranges - Baby Use Sheet, Hand & Mouth Wipes, Wet Tissue, Classic Rose and Cleaning Sheet.

K-GRAIN

The local health brand has launched its Kefir Probiotics to boost gut health and immunity.

The product contains three trillion probiotics in one sachet. It consists of active kefir cultures and is scientifically formulated in Japan with up to 61 strains of beneficial microbes to encourage optimal health and well-being.

It is 100 per cent customisable, easy to make, sugar-free and suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerant consumers with the use of non-dairy milk like soya or almond.

k-Grain Kefir Probiotics ($15.90 to $48.90) is now available at selected Unity pharmacies, the pop-up store at #01-75 Far East Plaza, its Facebook page and www.qbi.sg

GAIN CITY

With the world practising social distancing, it is time to reconnect with your home and family as more people stay and work from home.

Check out Gain City's #StayHome Expo Online deals at gaincity.com/stay-home, which will give you plenty of ideas and savings and also make this period an enjoyable one.

Kick back and relax by watching your favourite shows on Netflix with the 50-inch Full HD Smart TV for just $699 (usual price $1,299, plus an extra $150 Gain City voucher) or by listening to music using the LG 2.1CH Sound Bar at $364 (usual price $399, with an extra $115 Gain City voucher) or using the Apple AirPods Pro at $359 (usual price $379).

Get your work done on the HP Laptop 14-inch i7-8565U at $1,199 (usual price $1,299), then take that well-deserved break by playing the latest games on the Xbox One S Two-Controller 1TB at $399 (usual price $428).

You can also cook up a storm for your family with the EuropAce 3.2l Air Fryer at $59 (usual price $79) and keep the household clean with the Sharp Air Purifier at $369 (usual price $499).

JEFF SUPPLIES

Amid the escalating Covid-19 crisis, the local cleaning products supplier has introduced the Eco Statics Cleaning & Disinfection System to provide an innovative solution to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It is a lightweight, cordless and portable electrostatic sprayer that adds an electric charge to the high level sporicidal disinfectant fluids when sprayed.

The chemical solution comes out of the device with positively-charged ion droplets and allows the spray to cling to hidden, vertical and hard-to-reach surfaces, fully enveloping the object with a 360-degree coating.

This delivers a rapid and effective disinfection result to all surfaces and provides maximum protection for up to 28 days.

The Eco Statics Cleaning & Disinfection System is now available from Jeff Supplies in handheld or backpack models. It is most effective when used with its range of E-Shield cleaning solutions - Ultra and Control.

Protect, another product in the range, is an alcohol-free, fragrance-free sanitiser with the active ingredient benzalkonium chloride, which is suitable for disinfecting hands.

It simultaneously keeps hands moisturised with a unique non-drying, emollient and conditioning formulation.

All these cleaning solutions are made in Britain and are compliant with CE marking, European Standards and EPA certification. They are non-toxic, non-flammable, non-corrosive, non-irritant, food/chlorine/alcohol-free and leave no residue.

OG

In appreciation of Singapore's healthcare heroes like doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who are fighting the Covid-19 outbreak at the frontlines, the local department store chain is gifting 10,000 Kukeri 520ml thermal mugs (worth $49.90 each) to staff of public acute hospitals.

In support of SG United community efforts, OG will deliver the free thermal mugs to the recipients at their hospitals.

Anyone keen to contribute to SG United efforts can visit www.sgunited.gov.sg

TOYS "R" US SINGAPORE

The toy retailer has curated its top family games to make staying home more exciting.

Available exclusively at Toys "R" Us Singapore is the Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition board game ($59.99), which lets players live out the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they travel around the board to draft as many Avengers heroes as they can.

Fans of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things can now step into the shoes of its characters through the Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set ($49.99).

It's a great way for both new and seasoned Dungeons & Dragons players to experience the D&D adventure that character Mike Wheeler has created for his friends.

A modern twist on a classic game, Pictionary Air ($49.99) provides a hilarious way for families to bond while staying indoors.

Draw in the air and see it on screen in this exciting twist on the quick-draw classic.

Download the Pictionary Air app to your smartphone or tablet to get started. Take turns drawing clues in the air while your teammates guess the images that appear on the screen.

For those who want to live out a pirate fantasy, Risk Junior ($29.99) allows players to move their boat token around the game board in search of buried treasure as they battle for control of the islands, aiming to collect the most loot to win.

Featuring easy-to-get gameplay, an engaging pirate theme, and bold, colourful artwork, it is a simple way to introduce kids to strategic gameplay of the classic Risk Game.

How about bonding and getting active over an exhilarating shootout at home?

Connect 4 gameplay meets Nerf dart blasting in the Connect 4 Blast game ($39.99), where players strategically shoot at the coloured discs using the included Nerf blaster and foam darts.