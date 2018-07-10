Put your best face forward

ALBION

After the launch of its popular Elegance La Poudre Haute Nuance Face Powder here in 2016, the Japanese luxury cosmetics and skincare brand's anticipated full make-up line Albion Elegance ($25 to $74) is finally in Singapore.

The collection comprises face powder, eyeshadow palette, eyebrow pencil, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, lip gloss, blusher, lip serum and eye make-up remover.

It is designed to deliver superior clarity and brightness to the skin and also boasts resistance to water and oil, making it ultra long-lasting.

The Albion Elegance is now available exclusively at the Albion counter at Takashimaya Department Store.

EVE LOM

The London-based cosmetics company's Radiance Face Mist ($90) and Face Oil ($145) are the latest additions to the Eve Lom Radiance Collection.

The mist instantly hydrates, helps protect against environmental aggressors and improves elasticity, giving the complexion a radiant glow.

Formulated with enhanced actives in a water-light form, it delivers an immediate increase in skin moisture by 80 per cent after application and hydrates up to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the oil - with key ingredients such as hemp seed oil and vitamin C - helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the lip and eye after four weeks of use.

The Eve Lom Radiance Face Mist and Face Oil are now available at Escentials Paragon and Tangs Orchard as well as Sephora stores.

IGK

Get the hair you want with minimal effort with the US haircare brand's entire line-up ($42 to $54), ranging from texture sprays and dry shampoos to air-dry stylers and trendy products such as glitter sprays and holographic foams.

Best-selling star products include the Beach Club Texture Spray, a salt-free texturising spray that gives beachy waves volume without drying out your hair, and Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel, an air-dry styler that gives hair a lived-in texture, softness and shine.

IGK products are now available at all Sephora stores and online at www.sephora.sg.