Put your best face forward with these new beauty basics

SHU UEMURA

Get the dewiest version of your skin with the Japanese beauty brand’s Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil-in-Foam, which offers active and busy millennials a fuss-free, easy-to-use formula that also leaves skin with a fresh after-feel due to the luxurious feathery foam texture.

Infused with precious tsubaki oil, it thoroughly lifts up daily impurities and light make-up, while nourishing and moisturising your skin.

The Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil-in-Foam ($65) is now available at all Shu Uemura stores at ION Orchard, Bugis Junction, Tangs at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Metro Paragon, Isetan Scotts, Isetan Tampines and Robinsons Raffles City.

DRUNK ELEPHANT

A milky, no-rinse cleansing water that’s kind to skin, the US skincare brand’s ceramide-rich E-Rase Milki Micellar Water is formulated at a pH of 5.0 to thoroughly and gently remove make-up, dirt, pollution and bacteria from the face, eye area and lips without sensitisation, irritation or stripping skin’s acid mantle.

It is made with ultra-mild micelles, soothing vitamin E, replenishing fatty acids and antioxidant-rich, non-fragrant plant oils (marula, baobab, mongongo, wild melon seed, ximenia seed, passionfruit and sweet almond).

The Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water ($40) will be available on Sephora.sg from July 8 and in selected stores from July 16.

MYSKINBAR

Wash away your worries with the local skincare brand’s Invincible Scar Eraser duo-cleansing shot, the Whole’istic Cream and Citrus Maxima, which can be used individually or as a mixer by mixing a drop of each.

The Whole’istic Cream is a cream-based non-abrasive cleanser that gently removes dead skin without scrubs or micro-beads, and also carefully strips oxidised make-up and scars off, conditioning your skin as you clean.

Concocted with natural ingredients like Sunflower Oil, Rosehip Oil, Apple Extract, Lactic Acid and Vitamin E, it combats tell-tale signs of age by soothing wrinkles, minimising pores, lightening out pigmentation, evening up skin tone, and even lightens post-acne scarring.

Meanwhile, the Citrus Maxima cleansing gel - formulated with naturally derived ingredients including Apple Enzyme, Milk Acid and Sweet Orange Extract - will leave you bidding goodbye to your clogged pores and pitted scars.

Both products ($59 and $88) are now available from myskinbar.com.

BELIF

Belif’s Stress Shooter – Cica Soothing Toner BELIF

The Korean skincare brand’s latest addition to its Cica range is the Stress Shooter – Cica Soothing Toner, which contains skin-soothing Cica (Centella Asiatica extract) and Madecassoside to heal and soothe redness and irritation, while providing a protective dose of antioxidants.

Dermatologically tested, it is also infused with belif’s signature Napiers formulas for a burst of refreshing hydration.

A lightweight, fast-absorbing toner, this gentle hydrator reduces skin sensitivities caused by environmental aggressors, while keeping the skin moisturised and prepping it for the rest of the skincare regimen.

Belif’s Stress Shooter – Cica Soothing Toner ($40) is now available at TheFaceShop - Nature Collection’s physical and online stores, Lazada and Zalora.

CAUDALIE

The French skincare brand has unveiled a new limited edition design packaging of its cult favourite Grape Water, formulated with 100 per cent organic grapes and suitable for all skin types.

Rich in minerals and trace elements, it also contains sugars and grape seed polyphenols, true anti-oxidant shields which are proven to eliminate 56 per cent of free radicals.

This versatile mist is the ideal go-to after any harsh peels or uncomfortable irritation.

It can be used as a toner after cleansing, as a setting spray before applying make-up or to instantly refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day.

Caudalie’s limited edition Grape Water ($31) will be available on its e-store from July 7 and at all Sephora stores from July 30 for only two weeks.

SOCIETYA BEAUTY

The Asian e-commerce fashion platform has introduced Mellow Naturals from Thailand and The Gentle Label from Singapore to its clean beauty line-up.

Inspired by her mother’s homemade skincare recipes which often incorporate a unique mixture of rare local natural ingredients including Moringa oil, curcumin and honey, Mellow Naturals was founded on Pat Benjasiri’s beliefs that nature is the key when developing a range of effective and sustainable beauty products for the conscious consumer.

Meanwhile, Genevieve Tan’s The Gentle Label is a pared-down line of safe, non-toxic everyday beauty essentials that are simple, gentle and effective. The line-up of products is designed to be unisex, suitable for all ages and skin types, and safe to use around children.

Mellow Naturals and The Gentle Label ($22 to $65) are now available on SocietyA Beauty (www.society-a.com/beauty).