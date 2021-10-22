Quick bites with new launches

AYAM BRAND

A healthier, affordable and tasty alternative to Singaporeans' favourite comfort food now comes in the form of the home-grown canned food brand's Yumeat range of food products.

The Plant-based Luncheon ($2.95 to $4.95) and Plant-based Minced Meat with Bean Paste ($2.95) are specially formulated from soy and wheat for the local palate and developed in Singapore.

Available in cans and pouches, with a long shelf life, the products are ready to use with no thawing required.

They can easily be sauteed, grilled, fried, steamed or stewed. They are also halal-certified and free from cholesterol, MSG, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, sodium nitrite and other preservatives.

Ayam Brand's Yumeat is now available at selected FairPrice Finest and Xtra supermarkets.

YOU TIAO MAN

Come November, the heritage brand will be launching its frozen you tiao (fried dough fritters) range, on top of collaborating with Mayer to give away $3,100 worth of appliances for every purchase until February 2022.

Expect the classic favourite Traditional You Tiao ($4.95 for six pieces), as well as innovative offerings such as Sotong You Tiao ($6.85 for 12 pieces), Charcoal You Tiao Mini ($4.95 for six pieces), Wholegrain You Tiao Mini ($4.95 for six pieces) and Otah Charcoal You Tiao ($6.85 for 12 pieces).

The products are halal-certified, mini-sized to fit household appliances and have a shelf life of up to eight months.

They require no deep-frying - simply pop them into the oven, toaster or air-fryer for five minutes.

You Tiao Man's frozen you tiao will be available at FairPrice Finest outlets, FairPrice Online, youtiaoman.com and major online retailers.

WMF

Achieve healthy cooking with little effort and even less time with the German tableware company's Perfect Premium pressure cooker. From cooking soups and stews to frying or steaming vegetables, fish or poultry, it brings extra zest into the modern kitchen to produce varied delicious dishes.

The handle of the pressure cooker houses all the technology, and a practical and intuitive all-in-one control knob is used to operate the pressure cooker. With one hand, you can open and close the pressure cooker with just a click, choose a cooking setting and release the steam.

WMF's Perfect Premium pressure cooker (from $499) is now available at Metro, OG, BHG, Takashimaya, Tangs, Isetan, Lazada and Shopee.