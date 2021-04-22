Race for deals on ramen, rice and more at FairPrice

Bargain hunters on the lookout for discounts on ramen, rice, ice cream and more, hurry down to FairPrice to take full advantage of this week's Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals.

To help you get the best value and stretch your dollar even further, the local supermarket chain is offering exclusive low-priced deals every Thursday to Sunday at 111 participating FairPrice neighbourhood stores (not available at FairPrice Xtra or FairPrice Finest).

For those craving Japanese cuisine, look no further than the Nissin Japan Ramen Assorted 5 x 106g (two for $6.15, usual price two for $7.70).

Try out different flavours such as Tokyo Shoyu, Kyushu Black, Hokkaido Miso and Uma-Kara Spicy.

The delicious Tokyo Shoyu Ramen contains strong shoyu sauce and seaweed mixed with the secret recipe, while the aromatic miso powder, wakame seaweed together with the secret recipe lets you enjoy the mouth-watering Hokkaido Miso Ramen from home.

The flavourful Kyushu Black Ramen contains black mayu (garlic oil) while the Kara Spicy Ramen heightens your senses with its burning sensation.

But if ramen does not float your boat, an alternative is the FairPrice Jasmine Fragrant Rice 5kg ($6.80, usual price $8.20).

This high-grade quality rice is 100 per cent whole kernel and is the result of a perfect combination of an ideal environment and sophisticated technology, making it soft and aromatic.

Milled, processed and stored in a facility committed to maintaining professional standards of hygiene, each pack of rice is recognised for its fine quality and an ideal choice for all families.

Cook this with the Pasar Thawed Cod Fillet ($5.99/100g, usual price $7.99/100g), a lean fish that is especially rich in protein.

Round up your meal with King's Grand Ice Cream Tub Assorted 1L, because you can now get two tubs for the price of one ($6.90).

Available in Tiramisu, Triple Chocolate, Tin Roof Brownie, Green Tea and Creme Brulee, getting only one flavour is simply not enough.

The Tin Roof Brownie features rich creamy vanilla ice cream tossed with chunky over-baked brownies and almonds with ribbons, while Tiramisu consists of a mix of crunchy almonds, coffee extract and luxurious Sicilian ice cream for a velvety smooth experience.

Cool off even further from the intense afternoon heat with the Ice Cool Young Coconut Juice Drink with Pulp or the Roasted Young Coconut Juice 500ml (three for $2.90, usual price three for $4.20), which contains no artificial flavors, colouring and preservatives.

The Roasted Young coconut flavour is made with coconut carefully roasted to enhance its natural sweetness, making it a healthy drink option.

Prepare for your week ahead by also stocking up on Paseo 3-Ply Bathroom Tissue 6 rolls x 280 sheets (three for $4.75, save $13.10).

Soft, natural, hygienic and of premium quality, these tissues are hypoallergenic and made from 100 per cent virgin plantation pulp for pure whiteness, extra softness and strength.

They contain no optical brightening agents, dyes or fragrances and are suitable for all skin types.

FairPrice will also be having a two-day special this weekend on April 24 and 25.

For more information on that as well as this week's Neighbourhood Super 4 Days Deals, visit bit.ly/FairPriceSuperDeals