Raffles City's basement treats

Sometimes, the best things are not immediately seen by the naked eye.

And Raffles City seems to have employed this truism well.

Its basement tenants include some great food establishments that will definitely be in your sights after a tiring day of shopping:

Janice Wong (#B1-48)

The pastry chef behind this eponymous dessert shop proves through her dishes that you can play with your food.

She pushes the boundary of food and art with creations that are almost too pretty to eat.

Take one of the desserts, a box of crayons that is made from chocolate. The crayons can actually be used to draw on paper and canvas too.

And for those who insist on eating their works too, the box comes with edible rice paper.

London Fat Duck (#B1-76)

This Hong Kong-style restaurant has added a fifth outlet but the appetite for the “Wagyu of ducks” shows no sign of being satiated.

The restaurant is popular for serving Irish duck, a breed that is prized for its flavour.

Michelin-starred chef Heston Blumenthal is credited for sparking the craze; he noted the substantial fat content in the bird, which keeps it moist even when roasted at a high temperature.

When combined with Cantonese roasting techniques, the result is a tender and succulent duck that is perfect with rice or noodles.

Yoku Moku (#B1-50)

Yoku Moku is among the most frequently purchased snacks whenever people travel to Japan.

Those craving for its vanilla-flavoured cookies no longer have to fly there to buy them after its stores opened in Singapore.

Its slender Cigares (French for cigarettes) are actually delicate yet buttery-rich cookies.

In addition to the original vanilla flavour, the Cigares come in chocolate and tea flavours.

MuYoo (#B1-67)

After a calorie-laden meal, a healthy fruit tea is a refreshing idea. MuYoo uses fresh ingredients with zero additives.

Even its creamy “cheese cloud” is made from natural milk powder instead of the traditionally used non-dairy creamer.

Shop for quality shoes and attire in Raffles City

Looking for stylish footwear and apparel in Raffles City? Head to these stores:

The GUILD (#03-21)

The GUILD offers ready-to-wear shoes from Ed Et Al Shoemakers, Lion & The Star, KEMPT and Fugashin Shoemakers.

It also provides made-to-order services from Ed Et Al Shoemakers and handmade semi-bespoke and patina services from Fugashin Shoemakers.

The GUILD has an in-house repair workshop and knowledgeable staff who deliver quality service.

Levi’s (#01-32)

The Levi’s brand epitomises classic American style and effortless cool.

Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s jeans have become the most recognisable clothing in the world, capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations.