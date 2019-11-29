Ready, set, shop the best Black Friday deals

GOJEK

The Indonesian ride-hailing company officially turns one in Singapore today, and it is celebrating with special treats for its customers (limited to the first 1,000 redemptions).

Gojek party buses decked out in first-birthday stickers will be roving around the Central Business District between noon and 2pm today to give out ice cream and ride vouchers.

Follow Gojek SG on Facebook and Instagram for more details on where the buses will be parked. Snap a picture of the party bus, post on IG Story and tag @gojeksg to redeem a ride voucher.

FOREO

Shine like a star with revolutionary skintech with the Swedish beauty brand's Black Friday sale at Robinsons, taking place today from 7am to 1am. Enjoy 20 per cent off storewide (applicable only to regular priced items and bundle sets), while the first 50 customers who buy the Issa 2 get Issa 1 free.

There are also deals like Gift With Purchase (Luna Play and 100ml Micro-foam Cleanser (worth $128) with a minimum spend of $500 on Foreo products) and Purchase With Purchase (Luna Play Plus at $49, usual price $79, with any purchase of Foreo products).

These discounts are available not only on the coveted Luna cleansing device but also the revolutionary UFO smart masking device that gets skin runway ready in 90 seconds.

FRESH ON

The Fresh On Aromatherapy Roll-On is a hybrid product that combines aromatic goodness with the benefits of traditional medicated oil.

It provides fast relief of headaches, motion sickness, giddiness, nausea and insect bites - ideal to carry around on your travels during this holiday season.

Each bottle contains natural aromatic ingredients and has a stainless steel roller-ball for easy application.

Formulated, produced and packaged in Singapore, it comes in three scents - Original (Citrus), Lavender and Barley Mint.

The newly-launched Fresh On Christmas Gift Pack ($10) is now available at Guardian, Watsons, Unity, Mustafa and leading pharmacies. Single bottles retail at $3.80.

GAIN CITY

Look out for the home-grown consumer electronics and home appliances retailer's crazy Black Friday deals with free gifts and score lowest price guaranteed deals at gaincity.com/blackfriday, available for only 48 hours.

Redeem the promo code and get immediate $50, $100 and $200 off your dream TV, washing machine and fridge (limited to the first 100 redemptions).

Enjoy instant cashback and free delivery on orders $200 and above, fast in-store pick-up and a zero per cent interest instalment plan too.

Exclusive Black Friday online deals include a free Nintendo Switch Lite (worth $329) with an online purchase of the HP Pavilion Laptop 15.6" i7-8565U for $1,399 or a free seven-inch LTE Tablet (worth $299) when you purchase the Acer Laptop 14" i5-8265U for $798.

Buy the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and get a free Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker (worth $149), and if you decide to get two of the headphones, you get a free Nintendo Switch Lite (worth $329).

Meanwhile, the must-have Apple AirPods Pro is going for just $346 (usual price $379), the MIT Heavy System 3 Aircon is just $2,999 with three years installation warranty plus a free Dyson Hairdryer worth $599 and get up to eight per cent instant cashback on Apple products.

COURTS

The local home electronics and furniture retailer has you covered for your festive home and shopping needs this Christmas with a wide range of gadgets, accessories and furniture on offer.

Newly launched in October, the Google Nest Mini ($79) is engineered for sound and designed for your home, with two times stronger bass than the original Mini.

And get the perfect shot every time, even in the dark, with the Google Pixel 4/XL ($1,119/$1,319), which is also the first phone with Motion Sense.

Courts exclusives include the LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV at $884 (usual price $999), Asus VivoBook 13.3" S330FA at $1,199 (usual price $1,598) and Doran Half Leather Recliner Chair plus Ottoman at $999 (usual price $1,299).

Products are available at all Courts stores and www.courts.com.sg unless otherwise stated.

And for customers looking to soak in the festive spirit while shopping, Courts Megastore at Tampines is decked out in beautiful Christmas decor and home styles.

ROBINSONS

The local department store celebrates Black Friday with storewide discounts of up to 90 per cent and gifts with purchases worth queuing up overnight for.

For one day only, store hours are 7am today to 1am at The Heeren, Raffles City and Jem.

Exclusively for OCBC Robinsons Group Visa Cardmembers, there is the Apple iPad 10.2" Wifi + Cellular 128GB with minimum spend of $6,000 nett storewide or Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with minimum spend of $8,000.

Meanwhile, all shoppers enjoy these gifts - Philips SmartPro Easy Robot Vacuum Cleaner with minimum spend of $4,000 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6+ 128GB Pearl White and Google Home Mini with minimum spend of $5,000.

Top store deals with any purchase include Dyson TP03 Pure Cool Purifier Tower Fan at a special price (usual price $999), KitchenAid 4.8L Stand Mixer Onyx Black at $499 (usual price $1,018) and Mayer 5.5L Air Fryer at $69 or two for $115 (usual price $299 each).

There will also be exclusive hourly deals for OCBC Robinsons Group Visa Cardmembers with minimum spend of $1,800, including Dyson V10 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nespresso Latissima One Mocha Brown and Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum.

CAPITALAND MALLS

CapitaLand Retail, in conjunction with Line Friends World Tour, will be extending a special Black Friday exclusive on the redemption of the collectible Brown plushies from today to Dec 2.

During this period, simply spend a minimum of $180 or charge $160 to your American Express CapitaCard and present a maximum of three same-day same-mall combined receipts to redeem a limited edition Brown plushie dressed in city-themed costumes of Singapore, Antartica and Istanbul at these four participating malls: Bedok Mall, Funan, Junction 8 and Lot One.