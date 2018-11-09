Realistic experience for new home owners at Gain City

Following the success of last year's Gain City BTO Group Buy event and Gain City's Big Weekends held in July, the local consumer electronics retailer is giving home owners more opportunities to see how their dream home can look like at its inaugural Homes Larger Than Life event.

It was held last weekend and again tomorrow and on Sunday, from noon till 8pm at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Mr Sau Tan, Gain City's senior digital marketing executive, told The New Paper: "Last weekend, more than 500 couples came to the event. They were surprised and got more than they expected."

According to Mr Tan, besides enjoying the widest range of home electronics, mattresses and furniture under one roof, shoppers had direct access to and free consultations with some of the top interior design firms in Singapore, including the likes of Rezt & Relax.

The Experience Centre, one of the main attractions of Homes Larger Than Life, features furnished mock-ups of three-, four- and five-room Build-To-Order flats as well as a three-bedder North Park Residences condominium unit that have been scaled and made to look exactly like the real thing.

Customers can inspect home appliances and feel furniture, and get a close-up look at different types of tile designs, lighting and renovation materials.

Mr Tan said: "The idea of the Experience Centre is to give new home owners a more holistic approach to renovating their new home."

Customers can get a close-up look at the different types of tile designs, lighting and renovation materials. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY

Set up within the Experience Centre is the Sonos Centre, where one can explore and witness how quick and easy it is to set up a wireless home sound system.

Gain City has also completed renovating a resale flat as part of the Big Renovation Project, which gives home owners an inside look at the renovation journeys of three home makeovers from start to finish.

This weekend's Homes Larger Than Life will also boast some culinary star power, as Zander Ng, winner of reality TV cooking competition MasterChef Singapore, and runner-up Genevieve Lee will participate in a cook-out with products from Italian brand Ariston.

(Above) At the Experience Centre, home owners can get an inside look at the renovation journeys of three home makeovers, from start to finish. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY

Additionally, exclusive promotions on new furniture, home appliances, electronics and lifestyle products will be up for grabs.

Some attractive deals include a $250 Gain City voucher with every $3,000 charged to Pay Small, an instalment payment plan by American Express, as well as a $200 Gain City voucher along with one month of free electricity with every purchase of an air-conditioner and a new sign-up with home electricity provider iSwitch.

(Above) They can also see how easy it is to set up a wireless home sound system at the Sonos Centre. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY

Interested home owners can register for Homes Larger Than Life via gaincity.com/bigweekends.

Free shuttle bus services to and from Gain City Megastore from Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee MRT stations will be avilable.