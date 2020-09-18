Receive rewards and more when you shop at these malls

Paint your own pomelo to join the Compass One pomelo art challenge.

COMPASS ONE

From now till Oct 4, celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at the mall and receive rewards and more the more you shop.

Bag a Compass One dual purpose food cover with a minimum spend of $150 or rack up 500 Compass One points with a minimum spend of $120.

This is valid only with a maximum of three same-day receipts and limited to the first 3,000 shoppers.

Alternatively, receive a $5 Compass One voucher when you charge a minimum of $120 to your Citi credit card (maximum three same-day receipts, limited to the first 1,000 shoppers).

In addition, the first 50 shoppers to spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt get a free pomelo.

These promotions are limited to one redemption per shopper per day, regardless of total amount spent, and redemption can be made at the Level 3 Customer Service Counter.

Meanwhile, if getting arty and crafty sends you over the moon, enter Compass One's pomelo art challenge.

Paint or craft the fruit, share it, and be one of three weekly winners to walk away with a pair of Bengawan Solo mooncakes.

Simply follow @compassonesg on Instagram, upload your creation as a post on your feed and tag Compass One.

PARAGON

Shop for more rewards at the Orchard Road shopping mall from now till Oct 7.

Spend a minimum of $100 to receive a $10 shopping or F&B voucher, or a minimum of $50 after 5pm to receive a $10 F&B voucher.

On top of that, Paragon Club members stand to win 100x (100 times the points earned from total spent) bonus points in a members' exclusive lucky draw from now till Oct 14. Simply spend $100 in a single receipt at participating stores for a chance to win.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details, visit www.paragon.com.sg

FRASERS PROPERTY RETAIL

The retail-focused platform under Frasers Property Singapore will be launching its new e-commerce marketplace Frasers eStore next month.It aims to provide a seamless store-to-door experience to serve tenants and shoppers.

It will be accessible via the Frasers Experience (FRx) app, and will allow shoppers to browse and purchase products from 200 merchants across all 14 malls of Frasers Property Retail with greater convenience and flexibility.

The Frasers eStore will be available to a potential membership base of more than 800,000 shoppers, which integrates two loyalty programmes, Frasers Experience and AMperkz, into a single loyalty programme.

FRx members can expect to place a single consolidated order from multiple tenants in a mall and have their package delivered to their doorstep.

Purchases made through the eStore may be used to earn Frasers Points with every minimum spend of $10, which can be redeemed for Carpark$ to offset parking fees, Digital Gift Cards, eVouchers and exclusive deals from the FRx app.