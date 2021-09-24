Recreate movie theatre experience at home with a projector

Home projectors can be more aesthetically pleasing than a TV and they also provide more flexibility.

Projectors used to be associated with classrooms and business meetings, but these days they are beginning to show up in home theatres and living rooms as well.

Gone are the pixelated images and bulky units - in their place are sleek marvels of technology that boast capabilities such as Ultra HD, Bluetooth connectivity and even built-in Android TV.

They have plenty of advantages over the traditional TV screen too. Here are six reasons why you should consider installing a projector in your living room.

No hacking or drilling needed

If you want a fuss-free set-up, a projector is the way to go.

All you need for a basic installation is a table or console to place the projector on and a blank white wall - no hacking or drilling required.

You can opt to mount your projector overhead and install a screen instead as a more permanent fixture.

These days, short-throw projectors are a popular option as they can be placed directly on a TV console.

Move it anywhere you want

If your projector is free-standing, you can move it anywhere - to the dining table for a Netflix session during dinner or to the bedroom for a late-night movie, without having to invest in a TV screen for each space.

Put the projector on a table with wheels or a chic bar cart, so you can easily move it around.

Much more screen real estate

For those who want as large a screen as possible, a projector's a great option since you are limited by only the size of your wall.

While it cannot compare with the stunning clarity of a QLED TV screen, the images are still sharp and vivid, especially if the projector comes outfitted with full 1080p HD functionality such as Epson's EH-TW5820.

No dedicated wall required

A blank TV taking up a wall can be an eyesore when it is not in use, but you will not have that problem if you are using a projector screen.

Most screens can be tucked out of sight when not in use, leaving the wall behind it free for other things such as a picture gallery or bookshelves.

Mounting the projector screen in front of a window also works in small spaces where you do not have much room.

Pretty affordable

With most TVs, the price increases relative to the size of the screen - but that does not happen with projectors.

Projector costs vary from a few hundred to thousands, but even the top-end ones rarely exceed TV screens in price.

When purchasing though, be sure to check the cost of replacement for the bulb. Most bulbs have a lifespan of 2,000 hours.

Functionality not impacted

Whatever your laptop can do, so can your projector - whether it is showing Netflix movies, streaming a football game, or showing a photo gallery during a family gathering.

Linking up to the projector is a cinch, thanks to HDMI cables and wireless connections such as Chromecast. Some projectors also come with smart functions like Android TV.

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg).