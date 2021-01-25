Redeem FairPrice CNY figurine and stand to win $1,088

Usher in the Year of the Ox with NTUC FairPrice's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines. To redeem the weekly figurine (below), cut out the coupon (right) and spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, which must include a Nestle Kit Kat 24s Value Pack. Redeem the weekly Fortune Cat Figurine at the cashier's counter while stocks last.

You can also stand a chance of winning $1,088 in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Scan the QR code on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and and submit your entry before 11.59pm on Jan 27.

Look out for the weekly result in TNP every Friday. The first winner will be announced on Jan 29.

Note: This promotion is only available at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores.