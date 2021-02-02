Shopping

Redeem FairPrice CNY figurine and stand to win $1,088

Redeem FairPrice CNY figurine and stand to win $1,088
Feb 02, 2021 06:00 am

Usher in the Year of the Ox with FairPrice's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines. To redeem the weekly figurine (above right), cut out the coupon (right) and spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, which must include Tiger Crystal Beer 6 x 320ml. Redeem the weekly Fortune Cat Figurine at the cashier's counter while stocks last.

Note: This promotion is available only at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit bit.ly/FPCNYFCAT

You can also stand a chance of winning $1,088 in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Scan the QR code on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and submit your entry before 11.59pm tomorrow.

Look out for the weekly result in TNP every Friday.

Get into the CNY spirit with FairPrice's red packets and clutches
Shopping

A stand-out collection for a unique Chinese New Year

Related Stories

Redeem FairPrice CNY figurines and stand to win $1,088

Scale up your CNY shopping at these malls megastore

Where to buy your cheongsam this CNY

The next winner will be announced on Feb 5.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Shopping