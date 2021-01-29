Redeem FairPrice CNY figurines and stand to win $1,088

Bring some luck home with you with FairPrice's exclusive Fortune Cat Figurines designed by Ah Guo, Lianhe Zaobao's columnist and illustrator.

Redeem each figurine through FairPrice's weekly gift with purchases, from now till Feb 10 and get a shot at winning $1,088 weekly.

The Fortune Cat Figurines come in three designs, each tied to a different product of the week, in the three weeks leading up to Chinese New Year.

From now to Feb 3, purchase Tiger Crystal Beer 6 x 320ml for celebratory drinks that are perfect for the festive season.

And from Feb 4 to 10, select Nature's Wonders' healthy nuts and snacks to include in your spread of goodies this year.

To redeem the Fortune Cat Figurine, cut out the coupon printed in The New Paper, which is available in-paper from now till Feb 10.

Then spend a minimum of $88 in a single receipt, including on the participating product of the week.

Lastly, redeem the weekly figurine at the FairPrice cashier counter, while stocks last.

Stand a chance to win $1,088 weekly when you redeem your figurine by participating in the weekly Fortune Cat Lucky Draw.

Simply scan the QR code found on the packaging of the Fortune Cat Figurine and submit your lucky draw entry before 11.59pm on Feb 3.

Look out for the weekly result published in The New Paper every Friday. There will be one winner every week, with the next winner announced next Friday.

This promotion is available only at participating FairPrice Neighbourhood stores.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit bit.ly/FPCNYFCAT

HOW TO REDEEM

Step 1: Cut out the coupon above

Step 2: Spend a minimum of $88 in one receipt at any participating FairPrice outlet, including on the product of the week

Step 3: Redeem the weekly figurine at the FairPrice cashier's counter, while stocks last