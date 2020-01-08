Refresh your home at Harvey Norman's biggest Warehouse Relocation Sale

Harvey Norman is holding its biggest Warehouse Relocation Sale at 7 Jalan Besut this weekend.

Shoppers can take advantage of up to 90 per cent off electrical, computers, furniture and bedding products, with prices slashed to clear millions worth of stocks during the three-day sale from Friday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

There is no better time to refresh your home this Chinese New Year with the LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony 2018 and 2019 TV Models Clearance that sees brand new TV sets going at half price.

Or get your hands on the Electrolux Washer ($497, usual price $1,599; limited display sets only) - a steal at over 65 per cent off.

Savvy shoppers should also keep their eyes peeled for DSLR lenses going for up to 90 per cent off (minimum guaranteed 40 per cent off), which will come in handy for snapping picture-perfect shots during CNY gatherings.

Other top deals include the Mayer Breadmaker ($29.90, usual price $208; limited sets only), Microsoft Surface Pro 6 ($699, usual price $1,398; limited display sets only, while stocks last) and the JBL Flip 3 Stealth Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($78, usual price $179), which will ensure music is kept smoothly flowing all day long.

Keep things comfortable around the house with pillows starting from $5 (usual price $69), and look out for unbeatable promotions of up to 90 per cent off Italian furniture.

What's more, have your purchased items delivered on the same day (terms and conditions apply).

Free shuttle bus service is offered every 30 minutes from 9.30am to 5.30pm at Lakeside MRT station (near Exit A).

As limited parking spaces are available at the warehouse, it is recommended to park near Lakeside MRT station and take the shuttle bus service.

Halal-certified food and drinks will also be available for purchase on-site.