Refreshed electronic, home deals await at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

Shoppers looking to spruce up their homes are in for a treat at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

Deals are refreshed every week so hurry down to the store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, to take your pick from the Top 50 clearance deals of the week on electrical, IT, furniture and bedding.

Revamp your entertainment space while saving over 60 per cent with a branded 70-inch 4K HDR Android TV at $2,899 (usual price $7,899).

It comes with a free 43-inch FHD LED TV worth $799 (limited sets only).

For those looking to upgrade their kitchen, there is the Panasonic Fridge NR-BX468XSS1 which is over 60 per cent off at $547 (usual price $1,499, limited display sets only and while stocks last). Or save $50 with the Nutri Ninja Nutrition Extractor With Auto-IQ at $149 (usual price $199).

Capture your cherished moments with friends and family using the Panasonic Mirrorless Camera with 12-32mm Lens Kit that is going for $695 (usual price $849, with free 16GB SD card, bag and extra battery worth $101).

Continue to make the best out of working from home with a branded 15.6-inch Performance Notebook at $1,198 (usual price $1,298) and get a free upgrade to 16GB RAM worth $99, Sudio Niva True Wireless Headphones in White at $79 (usual price $169, while stocks last) or Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at $29 (usual price $39, limited to 20 sets only).

When it comes to home furnishings that will enhance your resting time, you won't go wrong with a Leather Sofa from $799 or Ashley Summers Airflo Tri-fold Mattress Single Size at $88 (usual price $169).

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from the Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.