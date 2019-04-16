Rejuvenate your skin

PETER THOMAS ROTH

The US skincare brand's premium Potent-C line for men and women features an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough formula made with ingredients 50 times more powerful than vitamin C.

THD ascorbate is oil-soluble for a higher rate of penetration and is suitable for most skin types as it is non-irritating.

The Power Serum ($149) is rich yet fast absorbing and formulated to improve the look of wrinkles, firmness and brightness.

The Power Eye Cream ($109) brightens, firms and smooths the look of dark circles, puffiness and crow's feet, while the Targeted Spot Brightener ($94) reduces the size of dark spots.

The range is now available at Sephora stores islandwide.

CANVAS

The Australian skincare brand's nourishing Absolute Age Recovery line revitalises dull skin and restores youthfulness.

It comprises the Skin Renewal Refiner, Firming Eye Concentrate, Anti-Wrinkle Essence, Wrinkle Softener, Firming Day Care and Firming Night Care.

The products ($19 to $151.50) are available from www.canvasbeauty.com.sg

ELIZABETH ARDEN

The US cosmetics giant's Prevage Progressive Renewal Treatment is a powerful four-week resurfacing regimen.

The newest breakthrough in peel technology, it does away with the irritation, redness and flaking that can be associated with peels, instead delivering a gentle exfoliation that enhances natural cell turnover.

Featuring polyhydroxy acid and alpha hydroxy acid, freshly mixed with the powerful antioxidant idebenone, it helps jump-start skin renewal and protects newly revealed skin cells from environmental aggressors.

The treatment ($362) is now available at select Elizabeth Arden outlets at Robinsons (The Heeren, Raffles City and Jem), OG (Albert Court, People's Park), BHG Bugis and Metro (Paragon and The Centrepoint).