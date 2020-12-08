Rescue your damaged tresses

THE CINDERELLA TREATMENT

With year-end festivities around the corner, feel like a princess at the ball with the Cinderella Treatment ($300 to $450) that has taken South Korea by storm and is now available in Singapore at salons such as Walking On Sunshine (above) and Leekaja.

It tames unmanageable frizz and damaged hair without the use of harsh chemicals and contains organic ingredients including aloe vera, vitamins and collagen, replacing lost hair proteins for voluminous and silky tresses and a long-lasting shiny effect.

It also uses the signature product Naturia, the award-winning No. 1 keratin treatment in South Korea that is 100 per cent vegan and eco-friendly, and promotes hair straightening and hair growth at the same time - all wrapped up in a tranquil application process without any harm done to the roots and scalp.

L'OREAL PARIS

Bid au revoir to dull and damaged hair with the French beauty brand's Extraordinary Oil Shampoo and Conditioner collection in two variations, which are infused with 100 per cent pure and natural French essential oils to deeply nourish and revitalise tresses.

The Sleek products contain French amber cedarwood oil that hydrates dry and frizzy hair, smooths coarse and tangled hair and prevents split ends.

Meanwhile, the Shine items are infused with precious French rose oil that is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and E, enhancing lustrous hair radiance, fighting oxidation to prevent colour fading and preventing split ends.

The L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Sleek and Shine shampoos and conditioners ($16.90 each) are now available at Watsons stores exclusively and will be on sale at FairPrice, Guardian, Shopee and Lazada from next month.

ESSENTIAL

The Japanese haircare brand's renewed Essential Basic series is formulated with the new auto separation technology specifically developed to minimise adhesion force between hair fibres, ensuring that hair is detangled even without fingers running through it.

And with a smooth finish, the products from the Moisturising Frizz Free and Nourishing Breakage Defence collections help to significantly shorten your blow-dry time, leaving you with effortlessly manageable hair till the next morning.

Working in tandem with the Auto Separation Technology is Essential's proprietary 360˚ cuticle care that replenishes hair cuticle surface with 18-MEA, the protective lipid layer over hair.

The Essential Basic series ($10.90 each) is now available at selected FairPrice and Sheng Siong outlets, Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG, as well as Kao official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

MICHIRU

Prevent hair loss effectively and care for your scalp with the Japanese haircare brand's extensive premium anti-hair loss range, which boasts shampoos and conditioners for normal to dry and oily scalps, hair growth tonic and anti-hair loss intensive treatment serum.

Backed with 50 years of research on scalp and hair biology, Michiru's products are formulated with the highest quality botanical essence specially extracted from Japan, with ingredients such as brown rice, silk, yuzu, senburi and sakura that are known to soothe inflammation, promote hair growth and improve hair condition.

The Michiru Anti-Hair Loss range ($29.90 to $89.90) is now available at Guardian stores and its e-store.