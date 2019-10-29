Restore your crowning glory with stem cell technology

The treatment involves applying AnteAge MD Hair Growth Factor solution or serum onto skin that is prepared with microneedling.

Hair care is being taken to the next level, by utilising stem cell technology to restore one's confidence and crowning glory.

Stem cell-based hair restoration products or treatments are made using recombinant DNA - or DNA cloning - where selected pieces of DNA from different organisms are combined to construct artificial DNA.

At skincare clinic Ageless Medical, its latest AnteAge MD Hair Treatment is a non-invasive procedure that involves applying the AnteAge MD Hair Growth Factor solution or serum - made from potent recombinant growth factors and cytokines - onto skin prepared with microneedling.

Dr Lam Bee Lan, medical director of Ageless Medical, told The New Paper: "Recombinant DNA technology is more efficient in producing large amounts of artificial messenger proteins effective for skin and hair renewal compared with stem cells derived from plants."

Methods of hair restoration are often divided into two broad categories - invasive techniques and topical and/or oral solutions. They can either be expensive or linked to side effects such as erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory dysfunction and loss of libido.

But Dr Lam cautioned that before treatments are prescribed, patients must consult with a physician to ascertain if they are suitable for them.

"Stem cell technology treatment should be worked in as a first-line treatment when you start to experience more hair loss than usual, or as part of a regular routine in maintaining a full head of hair.

"For more severe hair loss, patients should consider a hair transplant," she said.

While there are minimal side effects such as occasional soreness and redness that will resolve within one to two hours, Dr Lam noted that most patients will experience slowing down of hair loss after the first session, while new hair will grow after the second session.

Five monthly treatments of 90 minutes each are now going for a promotional price of $1,250 (usual price $2,500).

Home-grown scalp specialist PHS Hairscience has also explored stem cell technology and cell signalling technology since 2014 to treat hair loss or greying hair on the cellular level.

Ms Anita Wong, its chief executive and founder, told TNP: "As the body ages or changes due to reasons such as stress or lifestyle choices, cell functions can deteriorate, and cell activity that directly impacts new hair growth or melanin (hair pigment) production becomes less than optimal."

REACTIVATE

PHS Hairscience's marquee treatment, Miracle Stem Cell Solution, leverages on stem cell science and cell signalling to reactivate dormant follicle cells to promote hair growth. At $297 a session, it can be complemented with the FEM/HOM Thickening range of products.

She said: "These active botanical stem cells also work to increase the life span of hair follicles so your hair can remain in the anagen (growth) phase of the hair growth cycle for a longer period of time.

"Keeping the hair in this growth phase will maximise the length and thickness of new hair, as well as stop the existing strands from shedding."