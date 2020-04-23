Ride out the circuit breaker with FairPrice's Plus! Rewards Programme

The Plus! Visa credit/debit cards offer a higher rebate of up to 7 per cent at FairPrice. Accumulate LinkPoints when you spend and redeem them on your next grocery purchase to enjoy more savings. Shop easy and pay fast with Scan & Go as you make payment directly in the app.

Saving money has never been more crucial than during these times.

So stretch your dollar at FairPrice and ride out the circuit breaker - which has been extended to June 1 - with the local supermarket chain's Plus! Rewards Programme.

It reaffirms the National Trades Union Congress' mission to moderate the cost of living on daily expenditure and bring more lifestyle benefits to all Singaporeans.

With Plus!, you can earn LinkPoints as well as enjoy cash rebates for more savings when shopping at FairPrice, Cheers, Unity and over 150 other Plus! partners.

Accumulate points when you spend and redeem them on your next grocery purchase.

At FairPrice, Plus! members earn two points for every $1 spent (minimum $20 spend) and redeem $1 with every 150 points for all purchases in-store.

With four different Plus! cards of lifetime membership, you can choose the one that best suits your needs and lifestyle.

With the basic Plus! card, you get 1.3 per cent rebate at FairPrice. There is no minimum age restriction or annual fee.

ADDITIONAL PERKS

To enjoy additional perks, look to the NTUC Plus! card and NTUC Plus! Visa credit/debit cards, both of which offer over $2,000 savings on daily expenses, and career and community support as part of NTUC membership.

The NTUC Plus! card offers up to 4 per cent annual rebate at FairPrice, while the NTUC Plus! Visa credit/debit cards offer up to 12 per cent rebate at FairPrice.

Furthermore, you can check your LinkPoints balance and transaction history at a glance, as well as manage all your other membership activities with the Plus! app, which also updates users on exciting online food, retail, leisure and wellness deals.

So join two million members who have been swiping their way to a world of savings and benefits.

Apply for your preferred Plus! card at https://plus.com.sg/apply/cards. Plus! cards must be presented to be eligible for LinkPoints.

LinkPoints issuance at FairPrice is applicable only to Plus! members and for purchases above $20 nett.

LinkPoints are not applicable for gift vouchers, statutory items, lottery products and purchases made via FairPrice Online.