Sales continue with Harvey Norman Factory Outlet’s clearance deals

Black Friday may be over.

But if you are still itching to shop and save during this festive season, look no further than these top 20 clearance deals at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, available from tomorrow till Dec 11.

Electrical, IT, furniture and bedding deals are up for grabs at the Australian retail chain's outlet store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road.

Save over 50 per cent when you buy a Kingdom Leather 2-seater Sofa at $1,199 (usual price $2,399), Electrolux Front Load Washer (limited display sets only) at $497 (usual price $1,599) or Europace Jet Fan (limited sets only) at $48 (usual price $139).

Shoppers looking to splurge on new appliances with their year-end bonuses are also in for a treat.

Save $202 when you buy an LG 43-inch Smart Full HD LED TV at $447 (usual price $649), which comes with a free soundbar and DVD player worth $148 (limited to 10 sets a day).

Or grab a branded convertible notebook at $1,299 (usual price $1,399). With this, you not only save $100 but also receive a free Microsoft Office 365 Personal worth $108.

What's more, save $25 on the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard which is going for $44 (usual price $69), or save $190 on the Olympus Stylus TG-Tracker, which is going for $398 (usual price $588).

The latter comes with a free 16GB Micro SD Card and a starter kit worth $173, while stocks last.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.