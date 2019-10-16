Samsung clearance sale returns at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet

Following the success of Harvey Norman's Samsung clearance sale in July, shoppers can anticipate bigger and better savings as the Australian retail chain is back with another edition at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

The five-day sale at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, starts tomorrow and ends on Oct 21.

With over $1 million worth of Samsung stock to clear, you can enjoy up to 60 per cent off and receive an additional $300 worth of grocery vouchers with purchase of cross category products. Terms and conditions apply.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, from 7am to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

The sale items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the factory outlet, a global bulk buy due to Harvey Norman's presence in several countries with more than 260 stores, discontinued models, overstocked and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets.