Sand, sea and sales galore during this holiday season

S.E.A. AQUARIUM

Ahead of World Oceans Day today, S.E.A. Aquarium launched its first eco-festival, Ocean Fest, to raise awarenessabout ocean conservation.

Until June 24, guests can explore the aquarium's first ocean eco-market, showcasing more than 10 eco-friendly booths selling reusable metal straws, woven bags and organic beauty products free from microplastics that harm the ocean.

It takes place on weekends and no tickets are required.

Catch the new underwater show, Harmony's Message, which features free-diving performances and an original song for children to sing along to while learning how to keep the ocean healthy.

Tickets are $39 for adults and $29 for kids and are available from www.rwsentosa.com or any ticketing booth at Resorts World Sentosa.

PHOTO: PARKWAY PARADE, PARAGON

PARKWAY PARADE

From June 14 to 24, 11am to 9pm, escape the summer heat at indoor sandpit Bikini Bottom Sandplay and take family pictures with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants.

Spend $30 ($50 for Cold Storage and Giant receipts) with a maximum of two same-day combined receipts to redeem a 20-minute play pass for one child (between three and 12 years old) or a meet-and-greet pass for the family near the activity area.

Don't miss the Perfect 10 bargains, where Parkway Parade takes 90 per cent off products so shoppers pay only 10 per cent.

Buy a pair of Unisex Kids Electro II Clogs from Crocs at $5.50 (usual price $54.90) from June 15 to 21 and a Sea-Pool Swatch watch at $6.90 (usual price $69) from June 22 to July 1.

PHOTO: PARAGON

PARAGON

Re-imagine an all-new curated shopping experience as Paragon unveils its experiential retail and lifestyle zone at Level Three. To be completed at the end of the year, it will boast 15,000 sq ft of shopping indulgence, including a new-to-market restaurant.

Look forward to in-trend offerings and brands such as jewellery label Arium Collection, Samsonite for Her, Samsonite's first concept store designed for women, and international high fashion brands Moiselle as well as multi-label retailers Pois Boutique and Moxie.

PHOTO: THE CLEMENTI MALL

THE CLEMENTI MALL

The mall will be injecting loads of fun for shoppers during the Great Singapore Sale through a specially designed motion-sensor gaming device, the Shop, Grab & Win Game.

Shoppers can bag their best buys and "play as they shop" during the month-long discount event.

Until June 24, spend $40 in a single receipt to redeem a play pass, try your luck at the Shop, Grab & Win Game kiosk at level three and stand to win attractive prizes from H2 Hub Timepiece, Hush Puppies and more.

On weekends, shoppers will receive a $5 SPH Mall voucher for every $120 spent. And for Hari Raya Puasa, the weekend promotion will start on June 15 and end on June 17.