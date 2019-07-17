Save big at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Samsung clearance sale

Take advantage of discounts aplenty at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's first Samsung clearance sale, which starts tomorrow and ends on July 22.

The Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, is offering massive savings on Samsung TVs, soundbars, washers and fridges.

These old models to be cleared are exclusively available at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

Enjoy more than 35 per cent off the 575L Samsung Side by Side Fridge, now at $1,723 (usual price $2,699), saving $976.

You can also get over 30 per cent off an 8kg Samsung Washer, now at $687 (usual price $999), and more than 40 per cent off the Samsung 8kg Washer/6kg Dryer, now at $845 (usual price $1,499).

Best of all, shave more than 60 per cent off the Samsung 55-inch Smart 4K TV for only $1,999 (usual price $5,199).

Besides the 55-inch Smart 4K TV, there will be other Samsung large screen TVs going at attractive prices.

The steals do not stop there, as shoppers can expect other top 50 clearance deals on electronics, computers, furniture and bedding at the store. The top 50 clearance deals end on July 24.