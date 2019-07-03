Save big at Harvey Norman’s factory outlet sale in Chai Chee

Furniture at the sale include the Seattle three-seater full fabric sofa, Diva dining table and Callas dining chairs, and a queen-size mattress and bed frame.

Wondering how to get more bang for your buck when purchasing furniture and appliances?

Whether you are a first-time Build-To-Order flat owner or just updating your home, you will not regret dropping by the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet at Viva Business Park Chai Chee from tomorrow till July 8 for its second anniversary sale.

You not only get to equip your home with a sofa, TV, washer, fridge, bed and more for a total of only $1,800, you can also savour sweet treats such as birthday cupcakes and popcorn while shopping.

Further enhance your savings by spending a minimum of just $80 in a single receipt to participate in the Sure Win Tikam Tikam contest.

Prizes include a mini portable fan, hair dryer, travel cushion, mobile phone and IT accessories. If you are on a roll and manage to pick No. 2 in the contest, you get a chance to receive an additional dining or entertainment voucher.

That is not all, you also get a shot to be one of two winners to purchase a series of items for only $2 every bihourly at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

The items include a Philips 43-inch full HD LED TV worth $599, Delonghi dehumidifier worth $429, Panasonic stand fan worth $229, HP notebook worth $629, Samsung tablet worth $598, Sennheiser earphones worth $169, queen-size mattress worth $ 4,709, and a study desk worth $399.

Lastly, four lucky customers will get a chance to win $1,800 worth of Harvey Norman vouchers for their very own shopping spree. - ELAINE LEE