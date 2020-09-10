Save even more with FairPrice's new brand SmartChoice

In a survey done by The Nielsen Company in June, shoppers in Singapore indicated they are more interested in lower-priced products when grocery shopping.

Amid the uncertainty that Covid-19 has brought to the economic climate, many have become more frugal and careful with their spending habits.

With retrenchments, pay cuts and business cessations increasing job insecurity, consumers may find themselves with less disposable income as they adjust to new personal circumstances.

In a survey done by The Nielsen Company in June, shoppers in Singapore have indicated they are more interested in looking for lower-priced products when grocery shopping.

SmartChoice, a new brand launched exclusively at FairPrice, is ideal for those seeking lower-priced products for their everyday needs.

It offers a range of value-for-money daily essentials, while maintaining product quality and affordability.

Shoppers can easily identify the SmartChoice brand in-store with its simple, modern design and vibrant colours.

Household items like the SmartChoice Bleach 3.8L, which helps kill germs and brightens white clothes, is only $2.20.

In a time of Covid-19, the use of household bleach can disinfect high-touch surface points like door handles, countertops, keyboards, light switches, faucets and phones.

Also, never worry about running out of toilet paper again with the strong and absorbent two-ply SmartChoice Bathroom Tissue, which comes in a pack of 10 rolls at $3.30.

COOKING NEEDS

For some, staying home more often has unleashed the inner MasterChef within.

And no kitchen pantry is complete without eggs. Whether one prefers them fried, scrambled, poached, boiled or steamed, opt for the SmartChoice Fresh Eggs without burning a hole in your pocket.

The eggs come in packs of 10, with its price available in-store.

Another must-have ingredient in your fridge is the SmartChoice Picnic Ham 500g ($4.25).

Savoury and tasty, it can be added to dishes like pasta, sandwiches, salads, omelettes and more.

For all your kitchen cleaning needs, look towards the SmartChoice Kitchen Towels ($3.05), which come in packs of six at 60 sheets per roll.

These absorbent two-ply kitchen towels are versatile and can be used in different ways - drying dishes, wiping dirty surfaces and draining excess oil from fried food.

Meanwhile, disposable adult diapers may be costly as users find themselves changing a new pair up to six times a day.

The SmartChoice Adult Diapers give users a cheaper alternative without compromising on quality.

It comes in two sizes - medium and large, at $5.75 and $6.50 respectively.

Each pack contains 10 adult diapers.

Some features of the anti-bacterial diapers include odour control, refastenable tape tabs, a superior absorbent core as well as a wetness indicator.

All these products are now available at most FairPrice stores islandwide.

Shop, strike and score at Cheers

Feeling a little peckish? Grab your favourite snacks and drinks from Cheers and stand to win up to $100 in cash.

From now until Sept 28, Cheers is giving away cash prizes of up to $100 to 50 lucky winners via a lucky draw.

Simply spend a minimum of $5 in a single receipt with at least one participating product for a chance to play the Cheers mobile football game on www.playwithcheers.com. Terms and conditions apply.

Players have 60 seconds and 10 tries to score. The more goals scored, the higher the chances of winning the lucky draw.

Be sure to also check out great deals on your favourite products from now till Sept 28.

For instance, grab three pints of Andersen's Ice Cream (473ml) for just $25.90 (usual price $42 for three pints), or get ready for the weekend with Archipelago Craft Beer (4s x 330ml) for just $16.50 (usual price $19.50). - TANYA TAN