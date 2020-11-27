Save on LG TV, King Koil mattress at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet
Black Friday is finally here, and the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet is pulling out all the stops to get customers to shop up a storm.
From today to Wednesday, the Australian retail chain's store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, is serving up one-off deals on electricals, computers, furniture and bedding.
Plus, receive 10 per cent off your next purchase (conditions apply).
Hurry down and grab an LG 32-inch LED Smart TV at only $289 (limited sets only, while stocks last) or the King Koil Celebrate Lincoln Pocketed Spring Queen Size Mattress at only $999 (limited to first 10 sets only).
Save $359 on the Panasonic Fridge NR-BL308PSSG ($370, usual price $729, limited display sets only) and $272 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro ($1,377, usual price $1,649, limited sets only), or get 60 per cent off the Scout Bar Stool ($199, usual price $499).
Other Black Friday sale highlights include the Electrolux Handstick Vacuum ($297, usual price $349, limited sets only), GoPro Max Action Cam ($695, usual price $740, with free Max battery worth $45), branded 11.6-inch Everyday Laptop ($359, usual price $389, limited to first five sets only), Garmin Vivofit 4 Activity Tracker ($68, usual price $98) and branded All-In-One Printer ($123, usua l price $138).
HSBC credit card holders will exclusively receive a free $20 shopping voucher with a minimum spend of $999 in a single receipt (limited to the first 500 redemptions) or a free $40 shopping voucher with a minimum spend of $2,000 in a single receipt (limited to the first 300 redemptions).
