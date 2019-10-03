Save more at Gain City's air-con, IT specialty store opening sale
Shoppers looking to enjoy big savings on air-conditioners and IT gadgets are in for a treat with Gain City's speciality store grand opening sale, happening from now to Oct 13.
The consumer electronics retailer has opened air-conditioner speciality stores at PLQ Mall (#04-28) and Waterway Point (#B1-35, East Wing) plus IT speciality stores at Funan (#03-11) and Waterway Point.
Not only do these stores boast Singapore's widest range of air-conditioners and the latest IT gadgets, Gain City is offering exclusive grand opening deals at the lowest prices guaranteed.
They include a 5 Ticks Inverter System 3 Aircon 3x9000 BTU ($2,859), Acer 14-inch Laptop ($799, usual price $958), Samsung Push Pull Digital Smart Lock ($599, usual price $880) and Aztech Kyla Smart IR Cube ($29, usual price $49).
What's more, the Lenovo 14-inch ThinkPad Laptop ($1,599, available only at Funan) comes with free three-year on-site warranty worth $329 plus Microsoft Office Home & Business worth $379.
In addition, receive complimentary tickets to the upcoming Will Smith action flick Gemini Man with purchase of selected laptops or desktops, limited to one pair of in-season movie passes per customer.
The promotion is valid while stocks last.
